Hollister brush fire 100% contained after burning 156 acres

The fire broke out along a ridge overlooking the south Santa Barbara County coast shortly after 2 a.m. May 7.
Hot and dry conditions were reported when the fire erupted. Gusty 20 mph offshore winds aided spread of the fire, which burned a total of 156 acres, according to Bertucelli.
A water-dropping helicopter aided 120 firefighters, who remained on scene Thursday night mopping up the fire.
#CaminoInc UPDATE. 5-6 acres. Forward progress stopped. Evacuation warning has been lifted. Crews will remain on scene through the night mopping up. Next information release tomorrow at 0700. Traffic restrictions still in place. Check with CHP for updates on traffic. pic.twitter.com/n1L5BMj164
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department vehicle monitors a debris basin off East Mountain Drive in Montecito during heavy rain Tuesday morning. The catastrophic 1/9 Debris Flow traveled through this channel of East Cold Springs Creek on Jan. 9, 2018.
Evacuated areas and roads below the Whittier, Sherpa and Thomas Fire burn areas were closed Tuesday morning as Santa Barbara County Emergency Management officials prepared for possible debris flows in the same areas that were heavily affected a year ago.
The high mud mark on a Montecito home condemned after the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flow still shows as heavy equipment clearing East Cold Springs Creek is parked during rain Tuesday morning.
A mandatory evacuation sign is posted on the closed Lucky's Bar on Coast Village Road in Montecito during rain Tuesday morning.
Mario Soriano, left, and Florentino De la Cruz load sandbags in Montecito's Manning Park during heavy rain Tuesday morning.
One camper remained at Refugio State Beach during rain Tuesday morning after mandatory evacuations were issued in the Sherpa fire flood area.
A California Highway Patrol officer monitors exiting traffic in an evacuation area on San Ysidro Road in Montecito, during heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department vehicle monitors a debris basin off East Mountain Drive in Montecito during heavy rain Tuesday morning. The catastrophic 1/9 Debris Flow traveled through this channel of East Cold Springs Creek on Jan. 9, 2018.
Refugio State Beach is nearly empty during heavy rain on Tuesday morning after mandatory evacuations were issued in the Sherpa Fire flood area.
Cachuma Lake and Bradbury Dam are shown during heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 15.
A Caltrans vehicle passes a soggy banner thanking emergency workers, on Jameson Lane near San Ysidro Road in Montecito, during heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
The channel that backed up on Jan 20, 2017, flooding the private El Capitan Canyon Campground, is shown during rain on Tuesday morning.
Surf reaches the palm trees at Refugio State Beach during heavy rain on Tuesday morning after mandatory evacuations were issued in the Sherpa Fire flood area.
A mandatory evacuation sign is posted on the closed Viva Olivia store on Coast Village Road in Montecito, during heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
An additional 65 inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc have tested positive for the coronavirus after the prison implemented mass testing earlier this week, officials from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said Wednesday.
A steady stream of people, all wearing face coverings, filtered through Lompoc’s Anderson Recreation Center on Friday, the first day of communitywide COVID-19 testing in the city. The site became the third — joining similar centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara — to be opened by Santa Barbara County in an effort to expand access to testing in the county.
Santa Barbara County should be able to meet the criteria for accelerating the next phase of reopening the economy after lower-risk workplaces reopen Friday in response to the governor easing restrictions to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Supervisors was told Tuesday.
Santa Barbara County confirmed 14 additional COVID-19 cases among county residents and 40 additional cases among inmates at the Lompoc federal penitentiary on Monday, with county officials working to manage a huge influx of positive results from the prison.
Advisers to California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to pay Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD $3.30 for each mask the company made under a coronavirus response contract totaling almost $1 billion, according to an invoice obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
A water-dropping helicopter aids a Santa Barbara County firefighter during the Hollister Ranch brush fire that broke out during the early morning hours of May 7.
