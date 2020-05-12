Hollister brush fire 100% contained after burning 156 acres
Hollister brush fire 100% contained after burning 156 acres

A fire that broke out in Hollister Ranch on Thursday and burned more than 150 acres was declared 100% contained on Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire, named the Hollister incident, was fully contained by 6 p.m., according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, who added that all firefighters have been pulled away from the scene. 

The fire broke out along a ridge overlooking the south Santa Barbara County coast shortly after 2 a.m. May 7. 

Hot and dry conditions were reported when the fire erupted. Gusty 20 mph offshore winds aided spread of the fire, which burned a total of 156 acres, according to Bertucelli. 

A water-dropping helicopter aided 120 firefighters, who remained on scene Thursday night mopping up the fire.

An evacuation warning issued for Hollister Ranch was a lifted on Friday. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

