Homes, businesses, churches honored in Lompoc's new Spring Yard Beautification contest

Several Lompoc homes, businesses and churches were recently honored as part of Lompoc’s new Spring Yard Beautification Awards contest.
The winners of the contest, which was formerly the Say It With Flowers Awards, were revealed by the city Tuesday. They were broken down with the top three finishers by region and category. Yards were judged on physical appeal, imagination, water conservation and artistic impact, among other aspects.
Judging took place June 8 through 19. Yards had to be visible from a vehicle in the street to be considered.
The grand prize winner was a home at 600 East Olive Ave.
The other top finishers were as follows:
Lompoc South:
- First Place: 429 S. Hawthorne St.
- Second Place: 909 E. Fir Ave.
- Third Place: 520 South L St.
Lompoc Middle:
- First Place: 1625 W. North Ave.
- Second Place: 1500 E. Cherry Ave.
- Third Place: 405 N. Seventh St.
Lompoc North:
- First Place: 912 Cagney Way
- Second Place: 1024 North W St.
- Third Place: 1101 North G St.
Businesses:
- First Place: Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1401 North H St.
- Second Place: Discovery Plaza, 415 E. Ocean Ave.
- Third Place: Starbucks on Ocean Avenue, 400 E. Ocean Ave.
Churches:
- First Place: La Purisima Catholic Church, 213 W. Olive Ave.
- Second Place: Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 201 South H St.
- Third Place: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1312 W. Prune Ave.
Hotels/Motels:
- First Place: Embassy Suites, 1117 North H St.
- Second Place: Holiday Inn, 1417 North H St.
- Third Place: O’Cairns Inn & Suites, 940 E. Ocean Ave.
Apartments:
- First Place: Windscape Village Apartments, 1300 North L St.
- Second Place: Oceanwood Apartments, 113 South U St.
- Third Place: Signorelli’s Apartments, 139 South B St.
For more information on city of Lompoc programs, visit www.cityoflompoc.com.
