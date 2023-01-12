'Hopeful we'll find someone': Buellton bowling alley project up for sale after 5 years in flux

The question isn't if but when will the city of Buellton get its long-awaited bowling alley.

Formerly Live Oak Lanes, the five-acre entitled development dubbed "Waypoint Family Entertainment Center" is on the market for $3,250,000 as of November, and the hope is that a buyer who has a similar vision will step in.

"If someone were to purchase the property, work done to bring the project to conclusion should be minimal and shouldn't take long at all," said Buellton City Manager Scott Wolfe during the Dec. 1 Planning Commission meeting.

As it stands, all plans, studies, reports and permits are included in the sale of the five-acre property where a family entertainment center and bowling alley is intended to take root.

The property is approved for development of a 39,800-square-foot building, a 12,500-square-foot outdoor covered patio that houses 18 lanes of bowling, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and bar, a 2,300-square-foot modern arcade, party rooms and 179 parking spaces, according to the listing.

"The existing planning entitlements can also be modified to meet a wide variety of new commercial uses which a new buyer may feel are viable for the community," said project manager and principal architect Michael Holliday of Santa Barbara-based DMHA Architecture + Interior Design.

DMHA is the architectural team working with the Inn at Mattie’s Tavern project, which Holliday noted took seven years to complete.

"We are used to great projects taking time to be realized in the Santa Ynez Valley," he added.

Carol Peterson, local resident and current property owner, is said to have walked into City Hall and "said she was done" after five years on the project, according to Wolfe.

Attempts to reach Peterson for comment were unsuccessful.

Undeniably, progress was hampered by the pandemic, Wolfe explained, possibly leading to Peterson's decision to pull out.

Buellton bowling, 'Waypoint Family Entertainment Center,' closes in on construction The 10.26-acre build site located at 290 E. Highway 246 will feature 18 bowling lanes, a bar & grill, restaurant, video arcade, as well as offices and community meeting facilities.

While some elements of the delay and accounts of slow filings by the applicant were reported, Wolfe said waiting on the county Building and Safety Department to process swift responses also played a part. Though, he said, "delays taken place have not been unreasonable or uncommon in process."

"The Building Department is required to prioritize any residential construction ahead of any commercial construction," Wolfe said. "Applicants' response goes to the bottom of the pile until all the residential projects are checked — which is a major component in delays seen by the applicant."

Wolfe further noted that construction costs had at one point tripled amid the pandemic and that financing had become harder to obtain, and labor shortages were on the rise.

"This just may have been too much for the applicant to surmount or to push through," he noted.

In the meantime, all processing on the project is suspended, Wolfe said, until a new owner takes over. And the planning entitlement that was granted five years ago — which "runs with the project and not the owner" — is eligible for two additional 1-year extensions before a new one must be sought.

According to Wolfe, interested buyers should note that the property is not zoned for housing and that plans for housing developments will not be considered by the Planning Department.

"Our primary goal right now is to encourage and incentivized the development of this Waypoint project or some similar project," he said. "I'm hopeful we'll find someone to come in and purchase this piece of property."