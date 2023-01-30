The severity of illness caused by COVID-19 is "not what it once was," and the disease itself is under control in the greater Lompoc area, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said during a community health update Friday.

Popkin reports that while the virus continues to spread, only one recent COVID inpatient was reported at LVMC, a case which did not elevate to ICU admittance.

Further, Popkin said the overall number of COVID-19 positive inpatients in the past few weeks has ranged from 0 to 5, with 0 to 2 being the most common inpatient census.

Across Santa Barbara County, the Public Health Department reported the COVID-19 community level to be low, as determined by the Center for Disease Control Public Health Emergency.

A low level based on the CDC's definition is less than 10 admitted COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, in a seven-day timeframe.

Despite the new lows, Popkin said that there are no plans for lifting mask mandates for staff and visitors at hospitals and healthcare organizations until the federal or state Public Health Emergency has been declared over.

The California Department of Public Health, he added, has not indicated an intention to lift the mask mandate.

Popkin also reported that the national Public Health Emergency (PHE) has been extended by the federal government at least through April 11, with that expected to be extended one more time, according to "people in the know."

At a state level, however, California's previously set PHE is set to expire on Feb. 28, with no further indication made to extend the date out in an effort to coincide with that of the federal government, Popkin said.

The PHE allowed "a relaxing" of state and federal programs — temporarily modifying or waiving certain Medicare, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements — which will sunset in California on Feb. 28 unless extended. A sunset date for federal programming is April 11 unless extended.

To learn more about which programs will be affected, visit www.cms.gov/about-cms/agency-information/emergency/epro/resources/waivers-and-flexibilities

Vaccinations

Shot clinics held at LVMC every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. for ages five and older will continue, Popkin said, despite a decline in patient turnout in recent weeks.

He said the hospital will continue to monitor vaccination demand and adjust accordingly.

A long-term plan to treat COVID-19 with booster shots — similar to flu shots — is being considered by the Federal Drug Administration. The initiative would allow eligible individuals receiving an annual flu shot to also receive a COVID-19 booster.

In more recent reports, the FDA advisory panel discussed annual booster shots as a possible recommendation, however, most of the 21 panel members argued against that approach which resulted in a no vote being taken, Popkin said.

During that same meeting, the advisory panel voted 21-0 to recommend that the primary vaccine series also include the modified bivalent vaccine.