Hotel quarantine program for farmworkers expands service in Santa Barbara County

Interest in Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 quarantine hotel room program for farmworkers is growing, as outreach expands and a second hotel location prepares to open in the South County.

Housing for the Harvest, a state initiative adopted by the county in early September and managed by the Family Service Agency, offers outreach, free hotel rooms, meals and necessary transportation for farmworkers and food processing workers for the duration of their COVID-19 quarantine period.

While participation was low in the first few months of operation — only four individuals took advantage from September to October — more people have become interested in the beginning of the new year, program director Lisa Valencia Sherratt said.

"September through the first week of January, we had 13 participants. Then in the next two weeks, we brought in 11 more," Sherratt said. "The majority of new participants are coming in because they live with someone who has a health condition and they want to protect that person, or protect others they live with in general."

As of this week, one person is using the program to quarantine, she said. Individuals who have used the program range from age 5 to 65.

While usage of the program is increasing in the county, generally low levels of participation are reflected statewide. As of last week, Sherratt said only 112 reservations made been made through Housing for the Harvest in 13 participating counties, with CalMatters reporting that concerns about family separation and immigration status prevent more workers from using the program.