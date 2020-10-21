Housing for the Harvest gives ag workers safe place to quarantine

"We really try to make people comfortable and take care of them as if they were our family. We want as many people to know about it, to understand what the program is, as possible," Sherratt said. "It’s something that can make not going to work possible."

Quarantine housing is open to agricultural and food processing workers in three different categories: those who have tested positive for COVID-19; those who have been exposed to a confirmed case; and those who are experiencing symptoms and need a place to quarantine while they await test results, Sherratt said. For those in the latter two categories, the program will assist them with obtaining testing as well.

"We verify if they have symptoms and can help them get tested. We let them stay there until they get their test results back, and we also get them transported to the testing site and hotel and back," she said.

The mandated length of stay is 10 days from the positive test date or 14 days from the onset of symptoms, she said. Those seeking housing after being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case are required to quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with the positive person.

Sherratt said the program is open to both guest workers and domestic workers in the agricultural field, with services in Spanish and Mixtec. In fact, two of the program's participants have been H-2A workers who were referred by their employer, she said.

To spread the word about the program, Housing for the Harvest is working closely with Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC) to distribute fliers at their clinic locations throughout the county and with Mixteco community groups to share information verbally.