West Coast rap legend Ice Cube showed his love for the 805 by headlining the biggest hip hop event to ever hit the Santa Maria area.

More than 5,000 attendees came out to the Elks Events Center to enjoy the show and many left singing "today was a good day."

One of the evening's highlights was when Ice Cube invited longtime rap partner W.C. to take the stage with him Saturday as the 'Welcome to the 805' concert event hit its climax.

“Ain't nothing like rocking Santa Maria on a Friday night," Ice Cube said from the stage.

“But, dude, it's not Friday, it’s Saturday night in Santa Maria," W.C. said.

“Let me tell you something, dawg... remember when you see Ice Cube, in person, it’s a damn Friday," shouted Cube, the rapper who's also known for his hit 'Friday' trilogy of films.

The iconic lineup also included rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and renowned West Coast rapper Xzibit. They were joined by female rap group JJ Fad, longtime Compton-based rap group 2nd-II-None, hip hop group Digital Underground and rapper Kalan.frfr.

“Man, I love the 805, baby," Ice Cube said from the stage fashioned inside the rodeo grounds nestled on the outskirts of Santa Maria.

"Did y'all know that Santa Maria is located smack dab in the middle of the World Wide Westside?” Ice Cube asked the energetic crowd.

805 Concerts, the promotion team behind the rare big-name concert in Santa Maria, had the goal to create an all-day party. Pablo Ramos, the man behind 805 Concerts, LLC., said families who attended the event together reached out to thank him afterwards.

“'I’m glad you made it all-ages,'" Ramos, a Righetti High grad, said he was told. "I was able to bring my kids. It’s nice to feel safe and have fun doing something we do in our backyard, but with thousands of people”.

When asked how it felt to perform on the Central Coast, Young Hump, the new frontman of Digital Underground following the 2021 death of founding member Shock G, said, “I love it, it’s beautiful out here... I like this, man, it’s real super West out here, it’s nice to be around that. It’s like concentrated, you know? It’s a nice feeling."

Since there was still extra space on the floor, Ramos made an announcement inviting attendees sitting in the stands and viewing deck to come down to the floor and enjoy the show.

“I grew up watching his movies and listening to his music. So yeah I’m really excited to see him," said Yasmin Miguel, a local resident. She stood in the front row accompanied by friends.

“Yup, we came early because I knew I wanted to be in the front row," she said.

Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony had a strong set with the crowd singing along to classics such as “Crossroads" and “1st of tha Month."

“We've been doing this for a long time, ya dig? So look here, we're about to take y'all back to 1994," said Wish Bone, a vocalist from the group.

“I’m here with my mom, I can't believe we were able to see them," Kimberly Garcia said from the front row. "She’s seen them before, but now I can say I have, too.”

Throughout the show, artists paid tribute to those in the hip hop game who have died, such as, Tupac Shakur, Christopher 'The Notorious B.I.G' Wallace, Nipsey Hussle and Easy-E. In between each song, Ice Cube took the time to share his journey and some humor the audience.

The event was widely considered a success, with very few, if any, disruptions reported. Ramos, the event's promoter, said safety was his top priority.

Ice Cube appeared to have a great time at the show, dancing, making jokes and connecting with the audience.

“Y’all make me want to take it back to the '90s up in here, man," Ice Cube said. “I love how they do it."

Ramos said the event provided him and his promotion team with an opportunity to create future events for 805 Concerts.

"I couldn't have done it without my team," Ramos said. "The first one is the hardest and we learned a lot and still have a long way to go."

Ramos said 805 Concerts is committed to bringing high-profile musical acts to the Central Coast, no matter the challenges.

“If we put a show on the calendar, it’s happening," he said. "I’ve never canceled one of my shows whether it’s five people or sold out."