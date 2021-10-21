I usually disregard it when I hear people complaining about the high cost of gasoline because I know that the number posted at the pump does not reflect the true cost anyway.

For instance, last year, the U.S. government (meaning us, the taxpayers) gave about $20 billion to the fossil fuel companies to subsidize exploration, production and distribution activities. Considering that Americans consumed about 124 billion gallons of gas during the year, if we were to add the cost of those subsidies back in, it would add 16 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas.

But it doesn’t end there.

Health experts estimate that breathing the microscopic soot particles released into the air by gas and oil triggers cardiovascular and respiratory ailments as well as disorders of the metabolic, nervous and reproductive systems. The health-care costs associated with emissions-related illnesses come to about $2,500 a year per person in medical expenses, most of which is paid for by (taxpayer-supported) Medicare and Medicaid. Figuring that the average American consumed 300 gallons of gas last year, that adds another $8.33 per gallon to the true cost of gas.

There’s more.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that about 3 million gallons of oil are spilled each year from American pipelines — caused by excavation damage, corrosion, material or welding failure, damage from outside forces and incorrect operation. The cost of cleanup is approximately $16 per gallon, or $4.8 billion per year, which adds another 4 cents a gallon to the cost of gas.

If you add all the “hidden” costs to the average advertised price of gasoline, which right now in California is $4.46 a gallon for regular and $4.77 for premium, that brings the actual cost to more like $13 to $13.30 per gallon.

And it’s not just oil. It’s coal, natural gas, electronics, clothing, beauty and body care products, food and anything made out of or packaged in plastic.

Take that cheeseburger, fries and drink special at the fast food joint — it’s the cheapest thing going, but the price on the menu doesn’t take into account the health-care costs associated with obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease caused by eating high-fat dairy and high-fat meat cooked in high-fat oil. Or those strawberries, grapes and apples on the supermarket shelf — the price tag there doesn’t include how much we all pay on our water bills to get chemical residues from spray pesticides out of our water, or how much we pay on our taxes to subsidize the large farming operations, or how much goes to fund the government agencies that work to protect the environment.

We pay for all that stuff, one way or another.

And that doesn’t even include the hundreds of thousands of Americans who die prematurely each year from exposure to harmful chemicals found in cosmetics and shampoo, in the carpet and upholstery, the vinyl floors, the shower curtains and the plastic food containers. How do you put a price tag on that?

Right now, Congress is sitting there arguing over what it’s going to cost to rebuild the infrastructure of this country and what that even means. To me, it means shoring up the basic structures and services and attending to the obvious hazards that threaten our health, safety and security.

At the same time, it means moving away from now-outdated systems that wreak havoc on the environment, that are harmful to our health, and that pose a real and immediate threat to our safety and security. They, too, can be part of our history, like rotary telephones, gunpowder and iceboxes. We need not hate them, because they helped get us here, but now it’s time to change our way of thinking: to no longer accept and justify the damages based on economic arguments involving phony figures and arbitrary and incomplete accounting practices.

Our representatives and all the political and financial pundits can talk about whether the numbers being kicked around are too high or too low, but I say how are we going to get it straightened out if we don’t know and aren’t willing to accept how much things really cost?