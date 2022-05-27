I was out walking with a friend when her phone dinged, giving notice of an incoming text. The message was from her adult daughter, who lives in another town, saying she thinks her house is haunted.

“What makes you say that?” asked her mother.

The daughter replied, “We turn off all the lights before we go to bed, but when we wake up, the lights are on.”

My friend was reading this to me as the message was coming in, and despite being someone who revels in mystery, I noted that there are several possible explanations for lights going on and off, including power surges and wiring issues.

I don’t know if her daughter was being serious or not, but if she was, she wouldn’t be alone in considering the possibility of ghosts. A recent survey (from 2021) suggests that 41% of Americans believe in ghosts, with 20% saying they’ve actually seen a ghost. An even higher percentage (43%) believe in demons! (If you’re wondering what’s the difference, my dictionary defines a ghost as “the soul or spirit of a dead person, which makes its presence known to the living,” whereas a demon is “an evil spirit or agent of the devil that is thought to possess a person or act as a tormentor.”)

Approximately 9% of Americans think that werewolves and vampires exist, but only 3% say they’ve seen one.

What we’re talking about here is commonly referred to as the supernatural, and if we broaden the conversation to include such things as clairvoyance, telekinesis, ESP, psychic healing, Bigfoot, Atlantis, UFOs and extraterrestrial visitations, the number of Americans who believe in such things skyrockets to 72%.

In general, women are more likely than men to embrace supernatural beliefs, and people of color are more inclined than Whites to believe in that which cannot be explained in concrete terms.

Oftentimes, a person may be willing to believe in one form of the supernatural but will reject another. For instance, research shows that, of those who embrace the supernatural, women tend to go for the nonmaterial stuff like haunted houses, psychics and astrology whereas men are more material-minded in their paranormal beliefs, favoring things like Sasquatch, UFOs and extraterrestrials. Black, Latino and Asian Americans are more likely than Whites to believe in ancestral spirits, zombies and ghostly visitations.

People with a bachelor’s degree or higher are the least likely to believe in supernatural phenomena. This also happens to be the group that is the least religious, but interestingly, people who are the most religious likewise reject the supernatural because the ideas don’t fit into their strict religious framework. (They might have faith in the power of prayer yet remain suspicious and dismissive of chanting, for instance.)

Which leads me to consider the possibility that all these different groups and subgroups and segments of society all believe in and talk about “invisible” things, only using different language and descriptions and different ways of thinking about it. What the New Age channeler calls a spirit-guide, the religious disciple calls an angel, and the scientist calls a gravitational wave or a gamma ray.

For those who are pledged to believe in or “follow” the science, yet are still enticed by things we cannot explain or put our arms around, such as ghosts and angels and prayer and prophecy, and psychic communication, and other decidedly unscientific subjects, consider that our most up-to-date cosmological science posits a mysterious force they call dark energy — which makes up 68% of the universe. Another 27% consists of dark matter.

We don’t know what any of this dark stuff is, or even where it is, but we are certain that it is — which sounds to me a lot like someone talking about God, or Spirit or Love.

Neither science nor religion nor spirituality are as narrow or mutually exclusive as we might make them out to be, and what some people call the supernatural might be perfectly natural to someone else.

Will we ever prioritize health over economics? | Ron Colone From 1922 to 1996, in an effort to minimize “engine knock,” lead was added to the gasoline that fueled our automobiles, and released into the air through exhaust fumes. Keep in mind that we’ve known — for centuries if not millennia — about the health hazards of lead poisoning ...

Holding hope for happier days ahead | Ron Colone For me, that’s really what the New Year’s Eve ceremony is about — showing that we are willing to keep moving in the direction of new and renewed wishes, to keep pursuing a meaningful and fulfilling life, to not hold the world in contempt, or join ...