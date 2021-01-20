Hundreds of older residents, health care workers await vaccines at Hancock College

A scheduled appointment structure appeared to go out the window Wednesday as hundreds of people, some 75 years and older and others in health care sectors, waited in long lines for COVID-19 vaccinations at Hancock College.

Wednesday was the first day doses were offered to the 75-and-up group at Santa Barbara County Public Health point-of-dispensing sites, with doses also being offered by providers like clinics, pharmacies and hospitals.

Several residents who showed up to the site were shocked by the crush of people, which totaled nearly 1,300 over the course of the day.

"I feel like I just got front-row tickets to a big show for The Rolling Stones or something," said Orcutt resident Debi Lee, standing in line with her husband, Russ. "We signed up as soon as we saw the link."

Their appointments were originally scheduled for 11 a.m., but by that time the Lees were still far back in the line, which inched slowly along the sidewalk outside Hancock's Community Education building.

Many were frustrated at the lack of adherence to appointment times at the college. Health care workers and older residents alike could be seen asking site workers where to go in order to make it at their scheduled time, before being told to go to the back of the line and that "appointments don't matter today."