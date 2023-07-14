Young exhibitors were seen preparing their steers, swine, turkeys and other livestock for auction and showmanship Friday at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

Saturday is the final day of livestock auctions at the 130th edition of the fair being held at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Hundreds of 4-H and FFA students from around the county and beyond are participating in the Santa Barbara County Fair and a few offered insight on what the process of raising an animal that they'll sell at auction or show in competitions.

Savannah White, with Old Town 4-H in Orcutt, recently won Reserve Champion for Market Beef with an Angus Cross steer. Her older sister Madison, who has a matching steer and is a recent graduate of St. Joseph High School, won champion for Market Beef.

Savannah is heading into her sophomore year at St. Joseph and says she’s been showing animals since she was 9, but switched specifically to steers in the beef barn when she was in the eighth grade.

When asked for insight into what it’s like being raising livestock for auction, Savannah shared words of encouragement and emphasized how "it's a cool experience to be able to go through it with her sister."

“A lot of people get attached (to the animals) and, I mean, I guess it’s hard not to, but you just have to keep showing, keep working your best and provide them with what they need. It's really a lot of dedication,” Savannah said.

Gabriela Maldonado participated in showmanship during the mini member competition Thursday at the fair. When asked what it's like to raise livestock, Gabriela says she was happy to do it again, but it's "kind of nerve racking.”

This is Gabriela’s second time participating at the fair. On Thursday she showed her rabbit Valentino and on Wednesday she competed in peewee showmanship with a lamb and a goat. She felt participating in the livestock events "was easy” because she was showing multiple animals which led to her feeling more confident.

“My rabbit’s name is Valentino because he was born on Valentine’s Day,” said Gabriela. “With the goat, I got first place and with the lamb I got second. My favorite thing is basically being with all my cousins and animals.”

According to Gabriella's mom, Marbella Maldonado, Gabriela has a total of 16 cousins showing animals this year at the fair. Marbella says Gabriela definitely “planted the seed, so next year she can do a large animal and she really wants to now that she was able to participate in peewee. It was her first experience with larger animals.”

Grace Oberg is with Cinco Campanas 4-H, based in Sisquoc, and is featuring a market turkey and cavies, commonly known as guinea pigs at this year's fair. She will be starting eighth grade this fall at Lakeview Junior High and says she really enjoys getting feedback from judges, adding the information helps improve in competition.

“This is one of the most exciting and fun weeks I look forward to," Grace said. "It’s literally my favorite week of the year. It’s really fun to do 4-H and all these things we get to do — experience and learn. You can do smaller animals and if you are comfortable with it, you can move on and learn new ones. It’s all a learning experience. It’s really enjoyable and you can win a lot of cool stuff.”

Friend Sophie La France says she’s been working in 4-H for multiple years, but this is her first time participating at the fair. She is showcasing two rabbits, the first being a Jersey Wooly rabbit by the name of Blackberry and a Lilac rabbit named Sage.

“I like all the activities we get to do and how we experience new things,” said Sophie. “It teaches you things to remember for when you're old. Judges have different opinions just like how people have different opinions sometimes.”

Eliana Torres raised a market swine and a replacement heifer. She is part of Pioneer Valley High School’s FFA program and a recent graduate who has been in FFA since her freshman year. Torres encouraged people to not be scared to do something out of their comfort zone because, originally, she “never liked animals” until she decided to join FFA on a whim.

Torres said learning about the animals and seeing how “they all have different attitudes” has been her favorite parts of the experience. She's also enjoyed spending time with the animals and creating a bond. She's also learned a lot about herself from the competition side of raising livestock.

“The competitions are always interesting, they’re interesting to watch even if you don’t make it,” Torres said. “You could be disappointed, but it’s part of the disappointment that comes with experience. So that way the next year you do it, you can do better and learn from your past experience.“

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Doors are open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.