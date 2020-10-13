Hundreds receive flu vaccinations at Hancock College drive-through clinic

By midmorning Tuesday, a steady line of vehicles could be seen winding through the parking lot at Hancock College's Santa Maria campus during a two-day, drive-through flu vaccine clinic organized by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The Santa Maria college is hosting one of three free vaccine clinics throughout the county, organized in preparation for flu season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just don’t want to mix up the flu with COVID, so we’re doing everything we can," county Disaster Preparedness Manager Jan Koegler said. "We want to continue to do all the things we’re doing for COVID, like wearing a mask and washing hands, that also protect you from the flu."

Other clinics took place in Lompoc and Santa Barbara last week, with between 1,100 and 1,200 individuals vaccinated at each site. A similar turnout is expected during the two days of the Santa Maria clinic, with 330 vaccinations completed halfway through the first day, Koegler said.

"This is the largest turnout we have ever had for a flu clinic. We usually do one or two during flu season, just to stay in practice for an event, a pandemic, just like this," said Koegler, who donned a yellow traffic vest for the Hancock clinic.