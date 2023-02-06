Daughters and the special man in their life danced the night away at Lompoc Parks & Rec's annual Father/ Daughter Dance, held three nights, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The sold-out-weekend welcomed 325 girls and their dads — or father figures — to a special Valentine's Day-themed night at the Anderson Recreation Center filled with dancing and games provided by DJ James Jepsen. Refreshments were also served.
According to Recreation Coordinator Johanna Kinard, the semiformal event drew both local attendees and those from surrounding communities.
"The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Father Daughter Dance is always a special and memorable time, and this year was no exception," Kinard said. "We were excited to have pairs from throughout the region attend the dance this past weekend."