Hwy 1 vegetation fire burns 110 acres; 65% containment reached Thursday

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday along Highway 1 on Vandenberg Air Force and grew to 110 acres by the evening, with crews continuing containment efforts into Thursday.

The uphill-moving brush fire was reported on base property near San Antonio Road at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the fire was approximately 65% contained, according to Vandenberg Public Affairs.

Ground units from the Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County fire departments remained on scene throughout Wednesday night, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

"They were out mopping up hotspots, working a secure line around the fire," Eliason said.

A Cal Fire tanker dropping Phos-Chek on the flames and a Skycrane helicopter that made water drops helped to slow down the fires Wednesday, Eliason said.

Traffic on Highway 1 was temporarily slowed due to heavy smoke Wednesday, and a small number of staff members working at Vandenberg Middle School were evacuated from the campus by base officials as a precautionary measure.

