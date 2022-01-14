A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos will continue with the installation of bridge girders Thursday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Highway 135 will be closed in both directions from Bell and Main street to San Antonio Boulevard from 8 p.m. Jan. 20 to 6 a.m. Jan. 21, said District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
A shuttle service will provide transportation for individuals near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and Los Alamos Senior Center, Shivers said.
Southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps will be accessible, and the northbound on- and off-ramps will remain open for those headed to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
Periodic intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of Highway 135 will continue over the next several months for bridge demolition and girder installation, weather permitting.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, Shivers said, and electronic message boards and detour signs will advise all travelers about closures.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, scheduled to be complete by fall.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
