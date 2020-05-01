Hwy 101 lanes near Gaviota Tunnel set to close May 6 for rock scaling operation

Northbound lanes on Highway 101, north of the Gaviota Tunnel, are scheduled to close next week for a rock scaling operation.

The lanes will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 6, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

The road closure is needed so crews can clear rocks from the highway in an effort to enhance public safety, Shivers said.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform motorists as they approach the work zone. California Highway Patrol officers will lead drivers to a full stop as the highway is cleared.

Motorists can expect delays up to 10 minutes, Shivers said.

A maintenance team from Buellton and engineers from San Luis Obispo, both from Caltrans, will be perform the operation.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones, Shivers said.

For updates on this project and traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call District 5 at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.