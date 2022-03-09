A project to reconstruct the bridges below Highway 101 at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos will continue with the demolition of the southbound bridge starting Tuesday, March 15.

Highway 135 will be closed for 24 hours in both directions from Bell and Main streets to San Antonio Boulevard, from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

During the road closure, a temporary shuttle service will transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center, according to Caltrans officials.

Southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps will be accessible, and the northbound on- and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for those headed to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

Caltrans officials also noted that travelers on southbound Highway 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a new bridge in the center median beginning Friday, March 11, and for the next four months while construction of new traffic lanes continues. The traffic switch will reportedly take place in the overnight hours ahead of Friday morning.

Periodic intermittent daytime and overnight closures of Highway 135 will continue over the next several months for bridge demolition and girder installation, weather permitting.

Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, Caltrans officials said, and electronic message boards and detour signs will advise all travelers about closures.

Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, scheduled to be complete in March 2023.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.