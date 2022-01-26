I thought Wednesday was Tuesday, and I thought Thursday was Wednesday.

Last week, I was three days behind on the dates, and it wasn’t until Friday that I realized Saturday was my gal’s birthday.

To quote the singer Tom Jones, "it’s not unusual" — for someone who works primarily from home, especially in the time of COVID, to lose track of the days. Still, considering how many times I look at my phone to check email and to scroll through the news headlines, it’s surprising, nonetheless, that I would be so completely detached from the calendar.

In the past, like during Julius Caesar’s lifetime, and then again in the mid-1500s, when people’s lives, festivals and the events observed in nature were out of sync with the calendar, they would simply change it, add 10 days here, 80 days there, give it a new name, and then just continue on as if nothing happened. But when it involves neither a season nor a solstice or equinox, rather, just the simple unremarkable events of a day in one’s own personal life, then nothing quite so drastic is called for.

Psychologists say it’s precisely because the days are unremarkable that we lose track of them, and they note that it most often happens on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which was the case for me. To say that the days were unremarkable, though, does not mean they weren’t amazing, incredible, productive and fulfilling, for they were all those things. There just wasn’t a lot of novelty or variation, is how I take it, because I was locked in so deep to the work I was doing, and I stayed with it for so many hours over the course of a few days that I simply lost track of time. Nothing wrong with that, unless there are appointments, commitments or deadlines that are being neglected.

These days, this being NFL playoff time, about the only markers I have are the football games, which I know take place on weekends, and of course this column, which I almost always write on Thursdays. When we start back up with the concerts, which should be in another month or so (“Se Dio vuole,” as my grandmother would say), then there will be a marker on Wednesdays, too.

As to the matter, and our manner, of marking time, a quick internet search reveals that I’m not the only one losing track of the days. It seems to be happening quite a lot, but unlike most people writing about it, I don’t think something needs to be done about it to correct it. Quite the opposite.

I like feeling detached from the clock and the calendar. I regard it almost as a goal, as evidence of liveliness and spontaneity, a proclamation of liberty, attesting to the fact that I’m not too tightly bound by the interests, concerns and constraints of mainstream reality — sort of “in the world, but not of it,” if you know what I mean.

Besides, we all know that when it comes to the important stuff, like our loved ones, or like “the work” we do on and within ourselves, in pursuit of meaning, knowledge, wisdom, understanding, fulfillment, experience, life and death … the questions we pose pertaining to time so often lead us right back to the present, and to the realization and reminder that here and now is where and when real-life “living” happens.

So set your clocks, and mark your calendars, and know that there’s no disgrace in losing track of the days. It’s letting them slip away unlived in that is the greater tragedy.

