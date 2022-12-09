The man at the bar leaned over and said, “Tell me something about yourself that you’re pretty sure no one else in this place can say.”

Without thinking too long about it, I said, “I met the King and I met the Pope.”

He looked at me, waiting for a further explanation.

I didn’t know the guy, or what his deal was, but I said, “I met Elvis Presley and I met John Paul the Second.”

He turned around and yelled out, “Anyone here ever meet Elvis Presley?”

A guy sitting in a nearby booth said, “I think I saw him at the auto parts store, buying windshield wipers.”

People laughed, and another guy said, “I saw him in the drive-through at Burger King.”

Then the guy yelled out, “Anybody ever meet the Pope?”

A woman in a wheelchair nodded and said, “I did.”

The guy asked, “which one?”

“John Paul the Second,” she said, “at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.”

The guy looked at me and asked, “is that where you met him?”

I shook my head, no, but it brought to mind a hilarious incident from 1987, when my cousin and I went to see the band U2 at the Coliseum. It was a couple of months after the Pope was there.

So as to not have to deal with parking and the crowds, we decided to have dinner at an Italian restaurant about five miles away, and then take a taxi to the concert. As we got closer to the Coliseum, the streets were jamming up, and the cab driver exclaimed, “Whoa! U2, they’re badder than the Pope.” Meaning (he thought), they drew an even bigger crowd than the pontiff. They didn’t. There were 70,000 people at the U2 concert; the Pope had 100,000.

The guy asked the woman in the wheelchair if she ever met Elvis. She shook her head, so he said to me, “I guess you’re right; you’re the only one here who met Elvis and the Pope.” Then he called over to the bartender, “Put their drinks on my tab.”

I raised my beer in a toast and thanked him, and then he went back to his table, and everyone else went back to what they were doing.

My friend and I chuckled over what just happened, and then he asked me to tell him the stories of my meeting Elvis and the Pope, which I did, but which I won’t get into here.

I know I’m not the only one to have met both Elvis and the Pope.

I remember a photo of Dylan with the Pope, so I thought he must’ve — but I learned that Dylan never met Elvis. Neither did the Dalai Lama, or Ronald Reagan, or Queen Elizabeth, or Dr. King, or Neil Armstrong or Arnold Palmer.

… and the Beatles never met the Pope; nor did Brando or Wilt Chamberlain or Johnny Cash.

Muhammad Ali did … meet them both; so did Sinatra, Clint Eastwood, Sophia Loren, Pele, Jimmy Carter, Johnny Carson, B.B. King, Nixon and George H. W. Bush, to name a few.

And, yeah, Elvis and the Pope met each other.

When I got home from that episode in the bar, I pondered what impact, if any, meeting those two luminaries has had on my life, other than having an amusing tale to tell every now and then.

I know it’s not what distinguishes me, and that a thousand other meetings with people who were not and never will be famous, as well as some who are, have been far more influential in the formulation of my philosophy, the development of my “style,” and my outlook on life.

However, when I decided to get off the road after having driven a half-million miles in a van with the guys in the band, it became time for me to apply for a job. At the bottom of the application, where it asked about any special qualifications or merits possessed, I wrote, “I met the King and I met the Pope.”

