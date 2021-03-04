'I'm so excited to see my kids': Santa Barbara County school employees get shots in arms

Over 400 educators and classified school staff from across Santa Barbara County arrived Thursday at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unlike other Phase 1B groups such as agriculture, food and emergency workers, who have to make their own appointments online, educators were offered appointments directly through schools and districts in collaboration with the county Office of Education.

Through the collaboration, around 1,100 employees, with priority going to those working with medical fragile students and those with face-to-face contact, are being vaccinated over the next three days at the Lompoc hospital.

"I was amazed at the organization and how fast it went today," said Nicole Gillon, a psychologist in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. "I wasn't expecting to be prioritized, so I'm excited. It feels like we're really turning a corner."

At the hospital, patients checked in with Office of Education staff before being brought in to receive their shot in the main entrance. Afterward, they endured a 15-minute observation period to watch for any allergic reactions, and were sent on their way with a rose in hand.

LVMC Chief Operations Officer Naishadh Buch said the collaboration with the Office of Education made the whole process go smoothly, since they handled all the patient sign-ups. At the hospital's previous vaccine clinics for those 65 and older, the hospital sometimes had to turn away individuals who were not Lompoc residents.