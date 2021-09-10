Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will offer a free in-person seminar in Solvang on Oct. 19 for people interested in better understanding Medicare.
The “Medicare Open Enrollment Choices” presentation will start at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive.
“HICAP is offering the presentation to help beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand their choices during the Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7,” said Julie Posada, HICAP program manager.
Posada said even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from the presentation.
Topics will provide a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, how to evaluate and choose the best Part D prescription coverage and Medicare Advantage plan options.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.
The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens and HICAP.
For more information about the presentation and to reserve a seat, contact the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663, toll-free at 800-434-0222 or Seniors@kcbx.net, or visit www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.
