In this holiday season 2020, our community pauses to give thanks

Kitties, health, and a positive attitude
I am thankful for:
- my health, sense of humor and positive attitude
- good friends; the few that I have seen and those that I haven't seen this year
- my kitties Julio and Priscilla Pussley and that Julio is still here with me (he's 18 1/2 years old)
- unemployment benefits
- my new job!
- Netflix
- the United States of America and our democracy - a beacon of light and hope to the world
- the Biden/Harris victory
- being home in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley
- my mom
- sharing this holiday with the two people I love the most!
- That LOVE beats fear!!
Sheri Kent
Buellton
Freedom from fear and anxiety
In a year marked by turmoil, I'm thankful for freedom from fear and anxiety.
Contrary to what many rich and famous so-called Christian leaders teach, Jesus Christ himself promised followers *trouble* in this temporal life.
John 16:3
"These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world."
However, also notice that Jesus' followers are told that they can have peace even while expecting / enduring trouble: they know (because He said so on other occasions) that trouble will be temporary, will accomplish meaningful purposes (not pointless), and never so heavy as to crush them.
I have decided to trust Jesus, and rely on His promises.
Have you?
"I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance."
"I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep."
Jesus formerly of Nazareth, currently of Heaven
Stephanie Lockwood-Childs
Solvang
Family, friends, God's grace
I am thankful for the blessings that God has given me including: family, friends, a peaceful town to live in, a nice home, but most of all what He did for me to pay for my sins.
Crystal Lockwood
Giving thanks in 2020
There are so many things to be thankful for each and every day for all of us. ... I was born in the Santa Ynez Valley Hospital on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in 1964 ... and have been truly blessed each and every day.
In 1993, I started having unexplained symptoms of different sorts that went undiagnosed for three years, until I was finally told on Christmas Eve of 1996 that I had multiple sclerosis. I’m so very grateful for the love and support I’ve received over the years from my friends and family!
Living in the Santa Ynez Valley has come with many blessings. At the top of my list is the Solvang Vikings . I will never be able to thank them enough, for not only helping me with the purchase of my handicapped van, but for giving me the opportunity to maintain my independence. Without their assistance, I would have been homebound.
I want every member of the Solvang Vikings to know how "thankful" I am every single day, and we should all appreciate their dedication to helping those who need assistance.
Deb Bandel
Thankful for 103-year-old mom's legacy
I am thankful for my mom who at 103 1/2 years young is the first generation of six living generations.
Darline Huddleston
Grateful for my 92 years
This Thanksgiving Day reminds me to be grateful for my years (92), my health, my family who does its best to keep me healthy, and the many opportunities to give back to my city and community. One can't really ask for more than that.
Shirley Boydstun
Guadalupe
Resilient church, dynamic pastor, first responders
I am giving thanks that my church (Bethel Lutheran) has endured COVID, opening, closing, etc. We are a “family “. Membership stayed strong. We did this thanks to a dynamic pastor (Jeff Nellemoe) who replaced Pastor Carl Nielsen a week before COVID began.
I am thankful for our great city of Santa Maria, the law enforcement agencies, fire department, and first responders.
I am thankful for all the medical personnel, who keep us safe by using outstanding protocols.
Last but not least, I am thankful for my family who weathered the storm in the death oh my daughter. Amen Santa Maria and God bless the USA.
Bill Letvinchuck
Relationships forged through God's guidance
My wife Estelle and I daily thank God for many things, past, present and future. But it must start with saying that love is His prime essence. All other qualities start with love, be it wisdom, charity, truth, forgiveness. All divine!
But wait, cannot man assume these as virtues? Role models are essential for growth. So knowing God loved us since conception, she and I have each had 80 years of Gods gifts to contemplate and learn gratitude.
Families may dwell on the growth and security of their children, but do they thank God for His role in those fruits? Place yourself in the life of the homeless, or citizens of third-world countries. Distasteful, yes and most of us only give that a passing thought. But, I urge you to step into that and see reason for gratitude.
All security comes from Him, not the Marines or Homeland Security. You will only know that if you are into your faith; otherwise you don't get it And then move into appreciating the nature, the world, and the expanding universe.
Give thanks and thought to the complexity of birth, life and mortality. One hundred years ago we were a more agrarian society, and we experienced birth and death of poultry, cows, horses, and yes, kin and neighbors.
Then, even in urban societies, the neighborhood was less transient and we saw birth and death and leaned on faith and religion, and it regulated our feelings and behavior. It had a Judeo-Christian base; now, only the environment has changed. What has not, is creation as created by God. (This excludes cloning, abortion, capital punishment, and euthanasia. These are modern phenomenae and evils).
And the easier things to be grateful for are butterflies, hummingbirds, fish of the sea, the planets, and on to the universe. All His creations!! Lastly, and most importantly, we, my wife and I, give thanks for our relationships which we forge with His guidance. Excuse me, our relationship with Him is foremost, above all else. And thank you God for your guidance of my thoughts.
Estelle Barba
I am thankful
I am thankful for many things. First and foremost, God.
God has given me many things, and love is number one.
I am thankful for my mom and dad who always showed me the
way.
I am thankful God took them home, and all their pain is gone.
I am thankful for my husband Roger, who has given me a wonderful life.
I am thankful for my sister Sandy and her husband Jerry too, for being by my side. In good times and in bad, they were there to carry me through and help me understand.
All the things I'm thankful for, I could never write all down.
For this alone I'm thankful, for all the love I found.
Give thanks to God and have a peaceful THANKSGIVING!
Christine Pitman
Family, comfort, online shopping and our innovative industry
As crazy as it has been in 2020, I still have many reasons to be thankful.
At the top of my list is our family. While one of our daughters and one of our granddaughters had COVID-19, they are fully recovered and our family is healthy.
My husband and I arrived in Santa Maria to take over the operations of the Santa Maria Times, Santa Ynez Valley News and the Lompoc Record on March 14, 2020. It has been a wild ride and an interesting adventure. I tell people all the time that I wish I had journaled through this whole experience. We came for what we thought would be an initial two-week trip – two months later, we were able to return to our home in Missouri for a brief visit. In the meantime, I’m thankful that we were able to move out of our hotel and into a more comfortable VRBO rental where we could cook our own meals and feel safer.
I’m thankful for online shopping – as I only brought five work outfits and one pair of jeans - and our office became a pretty casual place. While it was several weeks before I got to meet the entire staff here because of COVID – I am thankful that they were safe while working from home. There were only a few of us in the office for a long time.
Managing a transition of ownership as well as a staff that was completely new to me was very stressful at times. I had to make decisions that were hard and that affected the lives of our employees. Through it all though, the incredible professionals that I work with here at the paper have embraced the changes that we had to implement. They didn’t just produce a newspaper every day, but papers that were filled with updated information – about COVID-19, the community, where to find help, how to get tested, resources that were available, even which restaurants were offering take out. I am so very thankful for each and every one of them. I am thankful that we are in a business that keeps moving forward, innovating and evolving even under duress.
I am thankful for our customers – advertisers and subscribers for supporting us for almost 140 years.
Last, but certainly not least, I am thankful that my husband, Alvin is my best friend – or we might not have survived this.
Wishing everyone a safe, happy and blessed Thanksgiving.
Terri Leifeste
Vice President/Group Publisher, Santa Maria California News Media Inc.
Thankful for frontline news gatherers
I give thanks for the people who gather your local news for the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. Our reporters and editors are dedicated, passionate believers in the importance of chronicling the history of our region, and bringing you daily information that helps you to better understand our community and the world we live in.
2020 has been a year of significant change and challenge for our newspapers, as it has been for all of us. As essential workers, our news, production and advertising teams have worked without missing a beat through furloughs, repeated office closures, with many of them on the front lines photographing in hospitals, telling the stories of our neighbors and friends who have been stricken during the pandemic, and sharing stories of triumph.
At the same time they've been managing their own family needs including children dealing with the challenges of remote learning, caring for elderly family members, economics, and making sure we're socially distanced and protected in our office environment.
While many times I despise the shallow nature of technology, today I'm thankful that it allows us to stay connected, and that despite the challenges, we are able to continue to work and make a difference in our community.
Marga Cooley
Managing Editor, Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News
