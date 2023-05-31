Allan Hancock College will host its first ever wine festival at the college’s Santa Maria campus and the public is welcome to attend.
The college is currently selling tickets to its inaugural West Coast College and University Wine Festival, which will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m.
The festival will include wines from seven California community college and university winemaking programs, including Hancock, Cal Poly, Napa Valley College and Fresno State University. In addition, the festival will also feature wines from eight California wineries including Wolff Vineyards, Amplify Wines, Hitching Post Wines and others.
Local restaurants will also be providing appetizers during the event, including Chef Rick's, Babe Farms, The Salty Brigade and Hitching Post II.
The festival will be open to those 21 and over. Attendees must bring a valid ID to get in. Tickets purchased online by June 9 cost $20. At the door on the day of the event the cost is $30. Tickets are limited.
To learn more and purchase tickets for this exciting new event, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/winery/festival.php.