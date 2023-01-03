Friends, family, and former coworkers will celebrate the life of fallen Santa Barbara County firefighter Joseph De Anda Saturday during an inaugural memorial fun run at Waller Park.

De Anda, a Santa Maria native, died Jan. 8, 2022 in an off-duty skiing accident at China Peak. In the following months, De Anda’s family and friends have been working to keep his memory alive, creating a new award for Santa Barbara County Fire Department recruits as well as receiving recognition from state legislators.

De Anda graduated from Cal Poly in June of 2018 while working simultaneously for San Luis Ambulance, AMR, Cal Fire, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. By August 2018, he also started working for CalStar, fulfilling a dream of working on the renowned helicopter ambulance on the Central Coast.

In 2020, De Anda completed the fire academy for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, proving that with heart and dedication, anything is possible. He hoped to one day combine all of his schooling and field experience to become public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Approaching one year since De Anda’s passing, his loved ones have organized the Joey De Anda Memorial Fun Run to celebrate his life and legacy. Registration is free and open to all community members.

Click to sign-up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-joey-de-anda-memorial-fun-run-tickets-483539869767

Check-in for the run will begin at 7:30 a.m. and runners will take off at 8:30 a.m. Parking inside Waller Park will be limited to emergency personnel.