Incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal on Tuesday evening appeared on the road to victory for his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District where voter registration leans heavily Democratic and includes three counties.
In the early count of mail-in ballots, Carbajal took the clear majority with 77,816 votes to Republican challenger Dr. Brad Allen’s 44,294.
In Santa Barbara County Carbajal had 40,633 to Allen’s 23,771. San Luis Obispo mail-in voters also gave Carbajal the clear lead with 21,032 votes to Allen’s 11,875. Carbajal also led in Ventura County with 16,151 early returns to Allen’s 8,648.
Zero ballots cast in person had been reported.
“I think, based on the trend in the preliminary numbers, I’m very optimistic and grateful to the voters of the Central Coast in allowing me to continue to represent them in Washington in fighting for our Central Coast values and priorities,” Carbajal said Tuesday night.
He said voters seemed to be responding to “solutions I’ve provided the Central Coast” and wants to make sure those investments continue.
“I feel vindicated. I feel their voting in support of my continued service is a reaffirmation of the work I’ve done to bring the Central Coast economic opportunities to address everyday essentials … along with significant resources through things like the bipartisan infrastructure law, Inflation Reduction Act, the Safer Community Act which is the most significant gun safety law passed in three decades.”
Said Allen, of Summerland, a relative newcomer to the political scene, “The early returns are as expected and really I went 28 percent of people voted mail-in early. We have a long way to go. We’ll see how it comes out.”
Though he hasn’t served in a public office, this wasn’t Allen’s first run at the seat. He ran in the crowded June 2014 primary that saw nine candidates, and came away with 7 percent of the vote, according to California Secretary of State’s Office.
Carbajal started his political career in 2014 when he was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, but he didn’t seek re-election in 2016, instead choosing to run for the seat then-Congresswoman Lois Capps was vacating.
He defeated Republican Justin Fareed 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent to win the seat, then won re-election in 2018 by defeating Fareed again, 58.6 percent to 41.9 percent, and in 2020 was again re-elected by defeating Republican Andy Caldwell 58.7 percent to 41.3 percent.
Carbajal campaigned strongly on his record in Congress, including bipartisan bills, money he has funneled to the Central Coast and his support for expanding the space industry at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
He agreed with Allen that the economy and inflation are major issues facing his constituents, but he claimed 2021 was “a record year for our economy.”
He also cited efforts in Congress to alleviate the pressure of inflation, including voting to strengthen American supply chains, boost U.S. manufacturing, cap runaway prescription drug costs and create jobs by making more goods in America.
Earlier this year, he said the American Rescue Plan brought $4 billion to the Central Coast, and he brought $18 million to the district to fund nine public safety, housing, health care, parks and veterans projects.
Carbajal, a veteran and immigrant, is also keen on improving services for veterans and military families as well as immigration policy reform.
Other issues Carbajal said he is focused on include voting and civil rights, health care, the environment, energy and defense.
Allen’s 2014 candidacy was spurred by his opposition to the Affordable Care Act. He said his 2022 run was spurred by “inflation that’s through the roof,” crime, increasing homelessness, rising federal debt and the money that’s being spent on education without fixing the problems.
He claimed inflation is at a 40-year high, gas, food and housing prices are surging and shortages are appearing across a wide range of products because of supply chain issues stemming from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen said the second biggest issue he wanted to focus on is crime. He opposed any effort to defund law enforcement, objected to the government putting criminals back on the streets, and wanted to make certain crimes federal offenses, including assaults on police officers, fentanyl trafficking and smash-and-grab robberies.
He supported school vouchers, opening public school enrollment, supporting more charter schools and increasing tax-exempt funds.