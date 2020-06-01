Inmate at Lompoc prison becomes fourth at facility to die from COVID-19

A 56-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc died from COVID-19 on Monday, prison officials announced.

Daniel Lee Vadnais, 56, had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on May 2, according to the the Bureau of Prisons. He was reportedly first treated at the prison before being transported on May 6 to an area hospital, where his condition declined, leading to him being placed on a ventilator on May 8.

He was pronounced dead Monday by hospital staff, the Bureau of Prisons reported.

Vadnais was serving a 108-month sentence at the low-security facility after being convicted in the Eastern District of Washington for receipt of child pornography. He had been in custody in Lompoc since Aug. 23, 2019, according to prison officials.

Vadnais was the second reported coronavirus death from the Federal Correctional Institution, following the death of 37-year-old Mohamed Yusuf on May 25.

The Lompoc prison complex's first two coronavirus-related deaths were reported from the separate U.S. Penitentiary facility. Jimmy Lee Houston, 75, and Oliver M. Boling, 68, died from the disease on May 6 and April 18, respectively, in that section.

As of Monday, according to the Bureau of Prisons, 895 inmates and 11 staffers at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution had recovered from positive coronavirus infections, while five inmates and seven staff members were currently positive.

At the U.S. Penitentiary facility, the Bureau reported that 158 inmates and 19 staffers had recovered, while 18 inmates and five staffers were currently positive.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

