The Internal Revenue Service is granting a one-month tax filing extension to residents and business operators in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties in response to severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides affecting the state.
Dozens of areas — including the Central Coast — have been designated as storm victims by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and are now eligible for tax relief in the form of postponement of tax filings and payment deadlines, according to the latest update released by the IRS on Jan. 11.
Other eligible counties include Los Angeles, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego and San Francisco, among others.
Storm victims now have until May 15 to file 2022 federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments that typically are due on April 18 or March 15.
In addition, eligible taxpayers also have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts, according to the announcement.
The relief also extends to farmers who normally file their returns by March 1. They now have until May 15 to file 2022 returns and pay any tax due.
The IRS notes that taxpayers do not need to make a special request to benefit from the relief as the agency automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an address of record located in a designated disaster area.
Taxpayers located outside those areas that qualify for relief but are located in an affected area may seek relief by contacting the IRS at 866-562-5227.
The Disaster Assistance and Emergency Relief for Individuals and Businesses page has details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.
A current list of eligible relief localities is available on the Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page at IRS.gov
For information on disaster recovery, visit disasterassistance.gov.