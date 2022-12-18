I read an article that said — the pandemic changed our personality.

My first question was, "who is the 'our' they’re referring to?"

I mean, we all have our own individual personality types, which generally fall somewhere between various extremes such as optimist or pessimist, introvert or extrovert, realist or idealist, risk-taker or security-seeker, and other such designations.

But I had not considered the idea of a group personality, other than in a limited context such as the personality of certain sports teams (The “Bad Boys” were physical and aggressive), certain ethnic groups (Italians are loud and obsessed with food), or certain jobs or careers (accountants are organized and detail-oriented).

Turns out, they were talking about the personality of the United States of America. And according to researchers, the pandemic changed the trajectory of that personality.

So, what IS the personality of the United States?

Setting aside, for the moment, the political differences of red and blue states and counties, I have an image of “the American personality” that draws on the ruggedness of the American West, the capitalism and commercialism of Wall Street and Hollywood; the loud and overbearing qualities of “the Ugly American,” the noble ideals of the American Revolution, the American dream, good ol’ American ingenuity, American economic strength and military might, Americans as the protectors of the world and the defenders of truth, justice and the American way.

To say that “our personality” has a trajectory means that it’s moving, heading in a certain direction.

Researchers say that direction has changed in the past few years, and it's due, primarily, to the suffering of young adults.

It’s not a surprise to hear that the personality of a young person can be affected by traumatic events — we’ve seen it happen in the case of divorce or a death in the family, bullying at school, instability at home, or child abuse in any form.

It happens to different people at different times, and they may be affected in different ways, but between 2014 (which is when a study involving more than 7,000 Americans, ranging in age from 18 to 109 began) and 2020 (the start of the pandemic) there were no other events as responsible for affecting a change in the trajectory of our personality.

Then COVID-19 hit and everyone, everywhere, was subjected to the same circumstances at the same time, and many were affected in the same way. So many, in fact, that the combined effect served to knock us off our previous course and send us heading in a slightly different direction.

We don’t know, from the study, how younger children were affected, because the respondents were all 18-and-older, but psychologists estimate that those at the younger end of the age spectrum underwent a decade’s-worth of personality change in two years, resulting in a large segment of society that is moodier, more prone to stress and less trustful than before.

By contrast, the personality characteristics of people at the older end of the spectrum were relatively unchanged.

I imagined some investigator in the future studying the changes that society went through during our time on Earth, like some dendrochronologist (a person who studies tree rings) trying to gain a better understanding of dates and events and the world in which the trees grew and matured.

If the personality of the Unites States is the net sum of personalities in the United States, then one can imagine how the sum of many national personalities might make up a world personality — and I stopped to reflect on which other events in history may have shifted the trajectory, not only of our country but of the world.

I landed on the World Wars and the Great Depression, in which millions and millions and millions of people all over the world shared the grief of having lost loved ones to war and the hardships of poverty.

It makes you wonder whether a shift in the trajectory can only be affected by such large-scale external events or whether enough people carrying a common intention can change the course we’re on and the direction we’re heading.

I met the King and I met the Pope | Ron Colone The man at the bar leaned over and said, “Tell me something about yourself that you’re pretty sure no one else in this place can say.”

On the issue of guns and mental illness | Ron Colone Efforts to control access to guns and what kind of gun a person can get have long been thwarted in the name of the 2nd Amendment.