'It's about camaraderie': Santa Maria first responders hold parade, barbecue for Marian staff

According to Fire Chief Leonard Champion, the event served as a way to recognize medical staff as part of the first responder family and honor the collaborative work that is done between local response departments, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Too often, police and fire make the front-page news, and hospital workers don’t," Champion said. "I think this is just the beginning of recognizing hospital staff as first responders ... for a more holistic view."

Robyn Dodds, a registered nurse in the hospital's Command Center, said she worked with the Fire Department, where her husband Kyle Dodds is a fire captain, to help organize the parade at Marian.

"When you’re in this profession, it’s about the camaraderie, whether you’re a spouse or not," she said. "We decided it’s the time to capture this moment, to show the community the love we have, that we are partnering together."

She added that although the pandemic has been full of uncertainties, the community's commitment to the health orders and the hospital's ability to prepare ahead of time have both helped immensely.

"Half of our success has been due to the community," she said.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

