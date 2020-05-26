'It's about the community': Lompoc residents express support for face-covering mandate

As Amber Meyers approached the entrance to the Vons supermarket in Lompoc late Tuesday morning, she adjusted her cloth face covering to ensure it was in its proper position.

Meyers, like most of the other patrons, complied with the store’s request that all shoppers wear the coverings as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Although Meyers noted that her mask often causes her glasses to fog, she said those brief moments are a small price to pay.

“I don’t think it’s too big of a restriction on everybody to try to help everyone else out,” she said. “It’s not about you; it’s about the community.”

That outlook — of the greater good outweighing individual feelings — proved to be popular among other community members in the final hours before face coverings went from recommended to required for most communal areas.

The city of Lompoc followed the lead of Santa Barbara County on Tuesday and, like other cities in the county, began mandating that most people wear face coverings while in public spaces. The order, which became effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, is set to continue through June 30, unless it is modified before then.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who has worn masks during public meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up locally in March, noted the city’s new mandate is part of the county’s plan to mitigate infections as more places — such as retail stores, restaurants, government offices and churches — reopen after extended closures.