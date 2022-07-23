On this day in history, the first major battle of the Civil War ended with the Southern Rebels emerging victorious.

From the Union side of the storytelling, it’s known as the Battle of Bull Run, while the Southerners refer to it as the Battle of First Manassas.

According to historians, the two sides named the battles differently based on what struck them the most about the site and circumstances of the battle.

For the soldiers from the urban industrialized cities of the North, the most striking aspects were often geographical features, such as mountains, valleys, rivers, or in the case of Bull Run, a stream flowing through the battlefield.

The Southern soldiers stemmed from more rural settings and, thus, were more commonly struck by manmade structures, such as buildings, towns, towers, bridges, or in the case of Manassas, a railroad station.

It is no great surprise that different sides would have different names for their battles, or the war itself, depending on their perspective, or that the names and stories most commonly found in our history books would come to us from the viewpoint of those telling the tale — which usually is the victors.

The real disparity, though, goes beyond what we call our conflicts, and encompasses how we think about them: the different ways of framing the events, telling the stories, and interpreting the significance and implications.

To the federal government and the citizens of the North, the war to preserve the Union was a rebellion; for Southerners, the war of Northern Aggression was (and for many, still is regarded proudly as) a war for independence.

The period that immediately followed the war is known in the North, and in our history books, as “the Reconstruction” of a new version of the United States of America, in which slavery is illegal and Black men would be granted greater rights, status and opportunities as citizens (women of any color would have to wait another 55 years to even get that much).

By contrast, someone raised in the South might regard it as an “occupation” by a foreign army, which resulted in the destruction and confiscation of property, cultural suppression and imposition, and “reverse discrimination.”

Naturally, such different perspectives also would influence the way we think about the characters in the story and whether we are to regard them as heroes or villains.

Take for instance Jesse James, the outlaw.

For more than a decade following the war, he was one of the most famous men in the country, notorious for a 15-year-long string of crimes aimed against Union sympathizers. Angry over the defeat of the Secessionist cause, James unleashed his rage against the new establishment by robbing banks, trains and stagecoaches, sometimes while donning a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

The news and law agencies in the North, and supporters of the Union, portrayed him as a vigilante, terrorist and murderer, while diehard Confederates — influenced to a large extent by a bitter ex-Confederate-soldier-turned-newspaper editor, considered him a hero and a modern-day Robin Hood (though there is no evidence at all that he ever shared any of the loot he stole with anyone other than the members of his gang.) It is an early indication of the power of the media to shape our views.

I bring this up only as a reminder that in a similar manner, the events of today are also colored by our views and backgrounds and shaped by our sources.

What one side calls “sedition,” “treason” and “insurrection,” the other side refers to as patriotic protest, love of country and loyalty to the constitution. And while some of us may not wish to admit it, it goes both ways, back and forth, from one incident to the next, depending on one's perspective.

It's not quite Einstein’s theory, but it is an example of relativity.

