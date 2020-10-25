Jamie Edlin: He works hard for his 'honey' - history of beekeeping

“Honeybees are my thing,” gushed apiarist Don Cole. “I drifted into beekeeping with respect for the bees and for the value of the honey.”

Don’s father, a hobbyist beekeeper, kept hives in Santa Barbara’s San Roque Canyon and introduced Don to bees at an early age, but it was a “bee-man” who taught a class in beekeeping that captivated young Don.

“It was simpler when I started out,” recounted Don. “You could catch a swarm of bees (when the colonies reproduce and subdivide) and put the swarm in a box, go away and forget about it, and later come back to find honey.”

Don rented a house in Santa Barbara with some buddies after high school. He kept some hives in the backyard. Passionate about his bees, he tried to get his roommates interested, but, as Don would say, you either love beekeeping or not.

Don tried his hand at different jobs from farming to carpentry to construction. The jobs paid the bills but felt tedious to Don, and so he kept returning to bees.

“I spent my paychecks on bee boxes and equipment,” said Don. “With the organic food movement in the late '60s, people were becoming very interested in honey and its health benefits.

“Honey isn’t a fad. There’s evidence of bees and honey pots in ancient cave paintings and rock carvings. Bees are mentioned 68 times in the Bible. Honey was used for medicinal purposes and as an alcoholic beverage when fermented. I love history.”

In fact, honeybees are not indigenous to North America. They were brought over from Europe in the 17th century. It was beekeeper Jefferson Archer who brought bees to Santa Barbara County in 1873, and built a successful honey-raising business, demonstrating that the county was particularly conducive to apiculture.