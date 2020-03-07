Jasmine Enciso's early years learning English shaped her volunteer work today

As a senior, her classes wrap up at noon most days, leaving her the rest of the day at Jonata.

“I had a lot of spare time, and I wanted to do something productive with it. I could spend that time in the library, but I can do my homework at home. When a teacher reached out to me, I gave it a shot. I liked it, and this is a way I can use that time to help others,” Enciso said.

Enciso is also the president of the SYVUHS Organization of Latinos and Americans (OLA). She is involved in the school’s art club and Today We Shape the Future, a benefit established by 2018 Youth in Service Award recipient Ariana Avila Torres.

“I feel like I was fortunate enough to be born in the country and to learn English at an early age. Some aren’t as fortunate. They have to adapt to new cultures, new languages. Stepping in can make a small difference. You’re giving back to better the community, and students are the future of the community,” Enciso said.

She hopes to attend Cal Poly SLO to study viticulture business.

