Jim Kunkle, the president of the Central Coast Jet Center and whose business became a fast-growing local services hub for the defense and aerospace aviation industries, died on April 16 from colon cancer. He was 67.

The family has planned a celebration of life at 11 a.m. May 28 at the Santa Ynez Airport, located at Hangar 1, 900 Airport Road in Santa Ynez. An RSVP to attend the event is requested.

Jim Kunkle is being remembered for more than the Jet Center and a 40-plus-year career in aviation.

"Overall, his kindness and caring for everybody was his biggest trait," said his son, Chris Kunkle. "And overall, his enthusiasm for aviation."

Born James W. Kunkle in Burbank and raised in Chatsworth, he began his aviation career at the age of 8, helping his father, James K. Kunkle, according to his son.

Jim Kunkle worked around airplanes and airports his entire life, including in high school, where he labored on his father's airport construction projects throughout California.

At age 23, Jim Kunkle earned his pilot’s license, and was qualified to fly various types of aircraft, including helicopters and gliders, according to his son.

In 1976, Jim Kunkle relocated to Santa Barbara County and became a tenant of the Santa Ynez Valley Airport the same year. In 1993, he joined the airport's board of directors, serving in the position for 18 years. While on the board, Chris Kunkle said his father helped oversee the retirement of the original airport debt and ensured that the airport remained a profitable operation.

Then in 2008, he built and began operating the Jet Center at the Santa Maria Public Airport, supporting general and commercial aircraft and U.S. Forest Service air tanker operations.

Jim Kunkle was an integral part of aviation operations at the Santa Maria Public Airport and as president of the Jet Center, he continued to remain actively involved with the Santa Ynez Airport, serving on numerous ad hoc committees, according to his son.

In 2021, the Jet Center was named one of the top 10 emerging Fixed Base Operations by Aerospace & Defense Review magazine. The Jet Center also hosted an educational seminar for 15 congresspeople and 60 congressional staff about the connection between firefighting and aviation.

"We can go from as few as three or four [flights] a day on a real quiet day to if we are doing our corporate, military or firefighting, we can have a couple hundred operations a day," Jim Kunkle said during a September 2021 interview with the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce, after the Jet Center made the front cover of Aerospace & Defense Review magazine in July 2021.