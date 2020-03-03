Joan Hartmann has comfortable lead over Bruce Porter in 3rd Supervisorial District race

Update 9:00 a.m. - In the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors races, incumbent Joann Hartmann, of Buellton, brought in 8,253 votes, or 52.3%, and will go to a runoff to retain her seat in the 3rd District against challenger Bruce Porter, who captured 5,640 votes, or 35.7%.
Challenger Bruce Porter and incumbent Joan Hartmann were running neck-and-neck Tuesday night, with candidate Karen Jones trailing far behind in early ballot counts for the 3rd Supervisorial District seat.
Results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office as of 10:30 p.m. showed Hartmann with 3,833 votes, or 43.8%, and Porter with 3,794 votes, or 43.3%, with Jones holding 681 votes, or 7.8%.
Jessica Alvarez Parfrey dropped out of the race last month and threw her support behind Hartmann, but she has still picked up 394 votes, or 4.5% of the votes.
If the trend holds up as precinct votes are counted, Porter and Hartmann will be headed to a runoff in the November election.
Early in the returns Tuesday, Porter was cautiously optimistic.
“We are deeply gratified and honored by the support we've received in early results,” Porter said. “We’re confident that our message of independence and commitment to bringing a new voice to all residents resonated deeply with voters.
“Should the race continue to November, we are confident that we can build on this solid base to achieve victory and a win for county residents.”
Hartmann also was guarded in her reaction to the early results.
"I'm encouraged by the early returns and proud of our campaign, which was based on integrity and my record of serving the people of the 3rd District," she said. "I look forward to the final count."