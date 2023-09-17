There’s something to be said for the time when a family could afford to have a stay-at-home mom. Generations of volunteers came from those parents who dedicated their time to home and family, then branched out to volunteer in the community as they followed their children’s interests, activities and needs.
Case in point: JoAnn Taylor, the 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Volunteer of the Year for Health/Human Services.
“JoAnn is a very nice, kind person and wonderful friend. If you need something, she’s always there. If someone gets sick, she brings over a meal. She’s just that kind of person,” said valley resident Marilyn Coyle.
Taylor was born and raised in Downey, where she said her parents modeled community volunteerism.
“My mom and dad were very good role models. They were always doing things for our community and our church. You learn by example; it’s a very important part of our existence, really,” Taylor said.
When she and her husband moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1970, she found her community and her niche: hospitality.
She was invited to lend a hand at the American Field Service Ball, help with exchange students, and helped organize the local Elks Club.
When Santa Ynez Valley Hospital was new, she was raising babies, but as soon as they started school her time was hers to volunteer.
“I stayed at home with our children. That’s where it all began. They started school, and it moves on. First, you’re volunteering in the classroom, then Brownie troop and on from there,” Taylor said.
By the time her daughters were in grade school, Taylor was busy with other parents hosting special events for students and staff.
“Years ago, women didn’t work like they work now. We’d have hotdog or pizza days and we had so many parents there to help we didn’t know what to do with them. That’s just not the case today,” Taylor said.
She sees the generational changes through the eyes of her daughter, a teacher who still finds time to volunteer.
“I have done Meals on Wheels since almost the inception here. I used to take my girls when they were little. I’d pick them from school, then go do it. So my daughter now does it as she can in the summers,” Taylor said.
Taylor also serves on the hospitality ministry at Old Mission Santa Ynez as well as several committees there. She and her peers provide food comfort at funeral receptions, anniversaries and other events held at the church. She also heads Amig@s de los Capuchinos, a monthly cappuccino service aimed at raising awareness of the congregation’s support of missionaries in northern Mexico.
“There’s always something going on at church, just like ever other organization - every school, every club, every everything - so we’re always looking for people to help,” Taylor said.
The 79-year-old finds the passion and energy to volunteer with San Lorenzo Seminary, where she once served on the board. She drove patients to and from appointments as a volunteer with American Cancer Society until COVID brought that service to an end. She has also volunteered at the hospital for the past 15 years and currently serves as an ambassador there. She’s served as a board member for Friendship House, and if the library needs help, she’s there.
“I’m always happy to help where I can. I’m more of a worker bee, a planner. I don’t want to make executive decisions,” Taylor said.
She said personal contact is key to building a volunteer base.
“You can send out all the notices you want. You can put notices in the paper, in the church bulletin, and you get almost zero response. But if you talk to someone face to face and invite them personally to do something you think might interest them, that often works out really nicely. Tell them about what you do, how they might fit in, what they might enjoy about it,” Taylor advised.
These days Taylor can be found walking with friends or exercising at Solvang Senior Center when she’s not volunteering. She’s headed to Sicily with her sister soon, but there are grandchildren now, and she spends as much time as she can with them.
It probably won’t be long before she’s volunteering with their activities, training up a new generation of volunteers.
“It’s all about helping people, being with people. We’re all getting older and we need the younger people to step in. We all talk about that whenever volunteers get together,” Taylor said.