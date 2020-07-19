John Lindsey: Last chance to see comet for 6,800 years

The only comet I remember seeing with the naked eye in my life was Hale–Bopp, which increased in brightness and developed two tails, one blue and the other yellow, as it approached the sun in early 1997.
When it passed perihelion — the point nearest to the sun — on April 1, 1997, it was a spectacular sight.
That night, the moon was in a waning crescent phase, and Hale–Bopp was the brightest object in the night sky, except for Sirius, the Dog Star. Hale–Bopp’s tail stretched nearly 45 degrees across the sky.
Stargazing sometimes can seem a little uneventful without a telescope. It takes a lot of patience to view the tiny bits and fragments from Comet Swift-Tuttle that slam into our atmosphere and create the Perseid meteor showers.
For the second time in my life, another comet that can be seen without binoculars or a telescope appeared to skywatchers earlier this month before sunrise.
The comet is named NEOWISE, after NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer spacecraft that first discovered it March 27, 2020, coming from a dark part of the night sky.
“Comet Neowise has a nucleus measuring roughly 3 miles in diameter,” NASA said. “Its dust and ion tails stretch hundreds of thousands to millions of miles while pointing away from the sun.
“Comets are made of frozen leftovers from the formation of the solar system roughly 4.6 billion years ago. The masses of dust, rock, and ice heat up when approaching the sun; they spew gases and dust into a glowing head and tail as they get closer.”
NASA reported that Comet Neowise passed perihelion with the sun on July 3, when it swung inside Mercury’s orbit.
This week, the comet can be seen around one hour after sunset in the northwestern heavens below the Big Dipper constellation, hanging straight-down by its handle.
Like the time I saw Hale–Bopp, the moon is in a waning crescent phase this week and will not rise until the early morning, which will keep the sky dark.
However, you will need to get above the 1,500-foot-deep marine layer with its coastal stratus clouds and far away from urban lights to have a chance of seeing it.
Comet Neowise will be closest to Earth on July 22 and 23, when it will be 64 million miles away as it crosses our planet’s orbit.
Every evening until then, the comet is forecast to get dimmer; however, it will also be higher in the heavens as twilight ends.
After July 23, it will move away from Earth at about 17,500 mph, and it will start to fade away like a ship sailing out to sea, not to appear again for another 6,800 years.
To take a photo of the comet, I would recommend mounting your camera on a tripod. Use the (M) manual setting on your digital SLR and set your ISO to around 600.
Use the lowest f-stop setting possible, like 1.4 or 2.8, since depth-of-field is not a factor, and experiment with the open shutter time. I’ve had the best results using between 2 and 6 seconds.
* * *
Help shape the future of Diablo Canyon Power Plant facilities and surrounding land by visiting https://diablocanyonpanel.org/.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.