Judith Dale: The Santa Ynez Valley – A great place to grow up

The Santa Ynez Valley is a wonderful place for children to grow up. We have excellent schools, churches, nonprofits and sports organizations that help children develop from infants to high school graduates. They learn not only academic skills but important social and emotional skills, as well.

This wealth of youth opportunities did not happen by accident but by the vision, dedication, fundraising and just plain hard work of local community members.

As the saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and the Santa Ynez Valley has stepped up — in time, effort, vision and financial support from citizens who cannot be directly involved.

It would take a book to cover all the organizations that make our Valley such a great place to live.

In this article, I will focus on Youth Empowered, a nonprofit that uses weightlifting, wrestling, martial arts and self-defense to teach sport skills and fitness, as well as helps youths develop self-confidence, academic and artistic achievement, and social responsibility.

I first became aware of Youth Empowered from Pete Robbins, a member of Los Olivos Rotary Club who has been a sponsor of the organization. Pete arranged a tour of the club and an outside sit-down interview with the founders.

The facilities included weight training, wrestling, boxing and academic tutoring rooms, as well as outdoor space in which the equipment could be moved outside to accommodate classes during COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the most impressive thing was the philosophy of the club. Of course, developing athletic skills is important, but instead of it being the end goal, athletics is a medium to teach life and social skills. The motto of the club is, “In the gym, in the classroom, in the community.”