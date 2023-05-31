Chael Silva is back for his second go-round at the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

The 9-year-old third-grader at Santa Maria’s Alice Shaw Elementary School, returns to the Unocal Event Center for his second year as the rodeo’s Junior Barrelman, sharing the spotlight with barrelman Matt Merrit.

“It’s very fun to do,” said Silva. “Matt’s a funny and nice guy. He’s one of my favorite people. He teaches me what I have to do. Matt’s a professional rodeo barellman. I’m a semi-professional barrelman, for sure.

“I’m already good at my barrel skills. I just made my mom laugh. I’m a good rodeo clown. That’s what I want to do.”

Chael is an unusual name but the young rodeo performer actually picked it out himself.

“We had a number of ideas for names,” said his mother Stacy, an emergency manager for Santa Barbara County. “We said each of them while I was having an ultrasound and he responded positively when we said ‘Chael’, so he picked it.”

Chael’s father Mark, a mechanic for Cal Portland, and his sister Lauren, a seventh-grader at Lakeview Junior High who turned 14 on Mother’s Day, also help Chael with his rodeo routine.

“We listen to his jokes and help him get his makeup on,” said his mother.

The transformation from student to barrelman takes some time.

“It takes about 30 minutes to get my makeup on,” said Silva. “But then I get on my clown outfit and I’m ready to go.”

“I’ve seen you as a clown,” said Silva, referring to seeing this reporter when he appears at the rodeo as a celebrity rodeo clown during mutton bustin’ performances. “You look better as a clown,” he said.

Silva has already started with his 2023 Elks Rodeo responsibilities, appearing at the annual Elks Rodeo Queen kickoff dinner.

“I’m getting ready for the Meet and Greet, and the Rodeo Parade and I’ll be doing radio interviews. I’m looking forward to it all,” said Silva.

Silva gets to ride in style during the rodeo parade.

“Last year, I rode in my Papa Mike’s golf cart,” said Silva. “This year I’ll be on a flatbed tow truck with (Miss Mini Rodeo) Nevada (Rohwedder). I’ll have my barrel on the truck. It will be fun – and I won’t have to walk.”

Silva also meets with rodeo fans throughout the four-day weekend and is in the arena for each of the four mutton bustin’ competitions.

“I herd the sheep as they go in the middle of the arena,” said Silva. “I get in and out of the (junior-sized) barrel and dance. I love to dance. I’m a good dancer – Matt didn’t teach me to dance – and (music master) Austin Lopes plays good music. They call my dance “The Silva Slam.”

He’s not just a performer. Silva is also a fan.

“I love the bucking bulls and the (Flying U Rodeo) Flying Cowboys dirt bike riders but my favorite rodeo event is the steer wrestling. That’s what I want to do when I grow up.”

Silva says his favorite thing to do outside the arena is meet and play with the Golden Circle of Champion children.

80th annual Elks Rodeo Parade moves to a new time The Parade rolls off at 10 a.m. but the participants will assemble much earlier.

“The kids all have some kind of cancer. They (the Elks Recreation team) bring in about 25 kids and their families and treat them special,” said Silva. “They get a special dinner and get to attend the rodeo and I get to have fun with them, I goof around with them and let them try my barrel. It’s good to be a part of it. Everybody has fun – that’s the best.

“I like to tell them jokes – like ‘how did the cowboy get so rich? His horse gives him a couple bucks every day.'

“I’m still working on my jokes.”

“Chael just loves being a helper and making people smile,” said Stacy Silva. “Being involved in the rodeo allows him to do this. And the Golden Circle – he just loves working with and helping the kids. His dad and I are very proud of him. He’s grown so much as a person over the last year.”

The young barrelman has other interests as well.

“I like to play a lot of sports,” said Silva.

“He’s a four-sport athlete,” said Stacy Silva. “He plays soccer, baseball, basketball, and does jiu-jitsu.”

The name Silva may be familiar to Elks Rodeo fans.

“Everybody knows Joey “Joe Dirt” Silva, the arena director,” said Stacy Silva. “Joey and Chael have two things in common – they both love rodeo and they’re both named Silva.

“But we’re not related to Joey. We know him. He’s a great guy and he’s earned all the honors that have come his way. He really puts in his time out that the Event Center.”

“The best thing about the Elks Rodeo is that everybody has fun,” said Chael. “And I love helping everyone to have fun.”