Keith, Olivia Bugal make history as 80th anniversary grand marshals

Maybe it does take a rocket scientist to put on the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, or at least the rodeo parade.

Or maybe two.

For the first time in its 80-year history, the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade will have two grand marshals.

They are Olivia and Keith Bugal – and they are both rocket scientists.

“Keith is the rocket scientist and I was in aerospace software management,” said Keith’s wife Olivia. “It’s the first time it’s actually a couple being chosen grand marshals so we’re very, very honored.”

A lifelong cowboy, Keith Bugal grew up ranching and mining in Montana. After serving in the Army, he settled in Santa Maria in 1965 and began a 50-year career at Vandenberg Air Force Base as an aerospace engineer, and a (so far) 43-year membership in the Santa Maria Elks.

He met and married Olivia, a Los Alamos/Orcutt native and Santa Maria High School graduate who grew up around farming, ranching, and Elks Rodeo.

“Back then, it took an hour and a half, each way, to take the school bus from Los Alamos to Santa Maria High,” said Olivia.

“In aerospace, we got to travel a lot, all over the world, over the years. Traveling around the world while serving their country and allies they furthered the ability to make our world safe,” said Keith. “It was good to see the world but it was always great to come back to our hometown – and to the rodeo.”

“We’ve been at the rodeo for over 45 years,” said Olivia. “And we’ve been volunteering the whole time. Wherever they wanted us, we were there.”

“It all started for us with an icon of a man, Clarence Minetti,” said Keith. “He came up to us and said ‘I’ve been watching you. I think you can help us.’ Well, if you knew Clarence, you just didn’t say ‘no’ to him and that got us started right when he began the Mini Rodeo.

“We were glad to do it. We loved it – still do – working with the kids.”

The couple worked in parking for the Mini Rodeo, event decorating, serving barbecue to veterans, and spending countless hours at the rodeo grounds painting and weeding.

While they’re now both retired from aerospace, they are still active volunteers at the rodeo and lodge.

“We used to pay for the buses to take the kids to the Mini Rodeo and provide them lunch back when Clarence got it all started,” said Keith.

“We couldn’t afford to do that today, not with the Elks busing in about 6,500 kids,” said Olivia.

It’s not just the Elks rodeo.

The Bugals support the relatively new Hancock College rodeo team and the national powerhouse Cal Poly rodeo program.

“The Mini Rodeo, Hancock football, local Little League – we support a lot of local community sports,” said Olivia.

Four longtime Elks Rodeo supporters to be honored for years of commitment A nightly rodeo dedication gives Elks Rec the chance to let the world know just how much these individuals' commitment has meant over the years.

“The Elks do a whole lot for our community,” said Keith. “We love being a part of that. We’ve been able to help out for a long time. We’ll happily continue doing it.”

One of their proudest achievements is the OK Corral.

“It’s one of the biggest things we’ve done,” said Keith. “We put a building up at the rodeo grounds – they call it the OK (Olivia and Keith) Corral,” said Olivia.

“It’s a little building we built (in the parking area between Gates 1 and 2), a little house for the volunteers where they can relax, unwind, and get something to eat – a home away from home. We’re really excited about that one.”

Being named grand marshals is just the latest in a string of honors heaped upon the Bugals for their efforts over the years.

In 2012, both were honored as Elks Rodeo ‘Volunteers of the Year,’ and in 2016 the Elks Rodeo Directors dedicated the Thursday night rodeo performance to Keith and Olivia for their continued volunteerism and community service.

Their excitement and enthusiasm are contagious. The outgoing couple is popularly known as "Senior Kids."

“We have our own nickname for them,” said Elks Rodeo Parade Committee Chairman Jaime Flores. “We call them ‘Everyone’s Grandparents’ because that’s what they are to us. They are such a sweet couple.

"They are always out and about in the community – just an amazing couple. We love them to death. Olivia and Keith are the perfect choice to be our parade grand marshals.”

The Bugals have three grown children Connie (Warren), Anthony, and Brian (Alise), and granddaughters Serina and Samantha.

“The kids followed us around the world – and to all the rodeos,” said Olivia.

“We are truly honored and humbled to be selected as the grand marshals for the historic 80th Anniversary of the Elks Parade,” said Keith. “No words can express our gratitude for this honor.”