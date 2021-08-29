'King of the Cowboys', Cotton Rosser, providing rough stock for this year's Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

MARYSVILLE – Cotton Rosser is bringing his Flying U Rodeo back for another go-round at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
The legendary “King of the Cowboys”, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on Aug. 5, will once again provide the rough stock for the 78th edition of the Elks Rodeo.
His bucking bulls and broncos are equally legendary, more often than not getting the best of the cowboys trying to complete a successful eight-second ride.
The animal’s dominance is largely due to the Rosser’s “Born to Buck” program.
“We find breeding stock – cows and mares – who like to buck and then breed them with our best bucking stock,” said Rosser. “That produces some of the meanest, toughest bucking bulls and horses.
“I told you years ago that we’re breeding better bulls and broncos. That stock is a lot ranker today – tougher to ride,” said Rosser. “So now it’s up to Flying U to build better cowboys.”
And that’s just what they are doing.
On April 19-20, the Rossers – Cotton, his wife Karin and two of his children, Cindy and Reno, hosted the 12th annual Flying U Rodeo Rough Stock Riding School at their Marysville Ranch.
The school is sponsored by Feather River College, The Reno Rodeo Foundation, Rosser Rodeo Company and Flying U Rodeo.
“The school is free,” said Reno Rosser. “We have a one-to-one student-teacher ratio with the goal to safely instruct the stars of tomorrow in the art of bull and bronco (both bareback and saddle bronc) riding. It is not an audition for young riders. All if our instructors are PRCA contestants including NFR (National Finals Rodeo) qualifiers and national champions.”
“A lot of these kids don’t have a lot of money so this gives them the chance to learn for free,” said Cindy Rosser. “It also gives us the chance to bring in top instructors who teach them the correct way to ride right from the beginning.”
“This is an interesting bunch,” said Cotton Rosser. “We usually have about 35 riders but this year, I think because of Covid, we’ve only got 25.”
At just 9-years-old Daxton Marzan, from Elk Grove, was the youngest student and at 61, Chuck Worrell, from outside Placerville, was the oldest.
“I’m too young to ride the bulls so I’m learning steer riding right now,” said Marzan. “It’s all about timing. Young got to get the timing down. Timing and balance.”
“I competed in high school rodeo when I was younger but, you know, life happens,” said Worrell. “But the opportunity arose to come to this school last year and I said ‘what am I gonna do, just sit on my porch and wonder what if?’ So, I came to the school and now I’m in my second year of the National Senior Pro Tour.”
Each day includes classroom instruction, mechanical bull/bronc practice, arena instruction and then actual practice rides. Each ride is recorded with a classroom critique after the practice session.
“It comes down to the basics,” said instructor and eight-time NFR bareback riding qualifier Caleb Bennett. “They have to learn how to properly sit in the seat, mark out and lift, how to use their feet, how to develop a rhythm with the animal. Everyone eventually develops their own riding style but it all comes back to the same basic elements. If you want to be a rough stock rider, there’s no better place to learn than at the Flying U Ranch.”
