After a two-year break imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Knights of Columbus Council 11137 brought back its annual St. Patrick’s Day Car Show for the ninth year Saturday at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt.

More than 150 vehicles of seemingly all makes, models, years and countries of origin — including trucks and motorcycles — rolled into the parking lot and sports field at the church and school, drawing hundreds of spectators to look at pristine interiors and spotless motors under the hoods as they talked “cars” with the owners.

Late-model foreign-brand exotics and sports cars sat beside classic Detroit iron, 1950s hot rods and 1960s muscle cars at the show titled “It’s About Time,” which appropriately drew a DeLorean, the “time machine” car from the “Back to the Future” movie franchise.

The show also attracted a few rarely seen “oddball” vehicles, like a 1960 Messerschmitt, and a whole pride of Mercury Cougars that lined up side by side, engines exposed to display their horsepower.

Music by Unfinished Business provided the sound track for spectators who also visited vendor booths and public safety displays and participated in a 50/50 drawing.

Admission was free to spectators, but car entry and vendor fees contributed money to the Knights of Columbus’ scholarship fund and youth programs.

Through the previous eight car shows, the Knights of Columbus raised more than $30,000 to support scholarships for students at St. Louis de Montfort Elementary School and St. Joseph High School.

