A 1981 DMC DeLorean, tricked out to look like the time machine from the "Back to the Future" movie franchise, was an appropriate entry at the ninth annual Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day Car Show that was titled "It's About Time."
Hundreds of people attended the ninth annual Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day Car Show held Saturday at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt. The show, which hadn't been held the last two years because of the pandemic, drew more than 150 vehicles of all types.
A line of Mercury Cougars show off their engines Saturday at the ninth annual Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day Car Show in Orcutt to raise funds for scholarships and youth programs.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A 1960 Messerschmitt KR200 may have been one of the rarest vehicles on display Saturday at the ninth annual Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day Car Show in Orcutt.
Foreign and American sports cars sat beside classic American iron and modern high-performance muscle cars Saturday at the ninth Annual Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day Car Show in Orcutt.
More than 150 vehicles of seemingly all makes, models, years and countries of origin — including trucks and motorcycles — rolled into the parking lot and sports field at the church and school, drawing hundreds of spectators to look at pristine interiors and spotless motors under the hoods as they talked “cars” with the owners.
Late-model foreign-brand exotics and sports cars sat beside classic Detroit iron, 1950s hot rods and 1960s muscle cars at the show titled “It’s About Time,” which appropriately drew a DeLorean, the “time machine” car from the “Back to the Future” movie franchise.
The show also attracted a few rarely seen “oddball” vehicles, like a 1960 Messerschmitt, and a whole pride of Mercury Cougars that lined up side by side, engines exposed to display their horsepower.
Music by Unfinished Business provided the sound track for spectators who also visited vendor booths and public safety displays and participated in a 50/50 drawing.
Admission was free to spectators, but car entry and vendor fees contributed money to the Knights of Columbus’ scholarship fund and youth programs.