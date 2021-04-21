Kristin Smart case: Bail lowered to $50K for Ruben Flores, accused of helping hide remains

A judge on Wednesday reduced bail for a man accused of helping his son hide the body of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart from $250,000 to $50,000.

During the hearing in San Luis Obispo, Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen set forth terms of a possible release that would prevent Ruben Flores, 80, from leaving San Luis Obispo County and would require him to wear an electronic ankle monitor. He also would have to turn over his passport, which has expired, according to his attorney Harold Mesick.

Ruben Flores appeared from County Jail during the hearing via Zoom that included Mesick, who agreed to the release terms after arguing his client shouldn’t be punished with a high bail amount.

“After he pays his fixed expenses, he’s close to poor,” Mesick said. “His regular income is poor, but that’s because he’s taking money out of his retirement account and that’s causing him to have to pay a penalty. He’s bleeding every month.”

Ruben Flores was arrested on April 13 and charged on April 14 with accessory to murder. His son, 44-year-old Paul Flores, was arrested on the same day and charged with the murder of Smart, who went missing on May 25, 1996, and was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul Flores remains in County Jail without a bail amount and was the last person seen with Smart, whose body has never been located. Both Ruben and Paul Flores pleaded not guilty on Monday.