The trial for two defendants accused in the death and disappearance of 19-year-old Kristin Smart in 1996 has been delayed at least week due to a "health concern" among one of the trial participants, according to a Monterey County Superior Court official on Monday.

The trial participant and the health concern was not specified, although the jury selection process for Paul Flores is now scheduled to begin on June 27 and has yet to be determined for Ruben Flores, according to Norma Ramirez-Zapata, a Monterey County Superior Court spokeswoman. Two juries will be impaneled — one for each defendant.

Pretrial motions began June 6 and jury questionnaires took place between June 13 and June 17. Initially, jury selection was to begin for both defendants on June 20, with opening statements scheduled for July 6.

The court will provide an update on when jury selection for Ruben Flores will begin, according to Ramirez-Zapata.

Paul Flores, 45, of San Pedro is charged with the first-degree murder of Smart while his father Ruben Flores, 81, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of burying her body underneath the deck of his residence in the 700 block of White Court. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores close to her dorm at Cal Poly near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grand Avenue around 2 a.m. May 25, 1996, after walking back from an off-campus party, according to Cheryl Manzer, a former student who last saw them together.

Smart's body has not been located and she was declared legally dead in 2002.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen approved relocation of the trial out of the county after ruling on March 30 that both men would not receive a fair trial. On April 20, Rooyen named Monterey County as the locale that would host the trial.

On May 4, Monterey County Superior Court officials announced that Judge Jennifer O'Keefe, a former public defender, would oversee the trial of Ruben and Paul Flores, according to Ramirez-Zapata.