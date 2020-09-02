La Purisima Mission community mourning death of Brea, 20-year-old longhorn steer

The La Purisima Mission community — a group that includes those who work at the state park, as well as the thousands of people who regularly visit — is in mourning, following the death of a longtime fixture at the historic outdoor sanctuary.

Brea, a longhorn steer who had lived at the mission for nearly 20 years, died Aug. 15 after apparently suffering a stroke. Brea’s death, which was first announced on the La Purisima Mission State Historic Park Facebook page, led to an outpouring of support from people who had shared interactions with him at the expansive site, located just northeast of Lompoc.

“Brea was a very beloved member of our La Purisima family and well-remembered by guests as one of the first of our animals they would see as the backdrop to the mission walking over the bridge,” read a statement posted by the operator of the Mission’s Facebook page. “He brought us back in time. He was a sweet steer with a love for apples and grain and will be greatly missed by us all.”

That post had more than 50 comments as of Sept. 2, most of them from people sharing memories — and photos — of Brea or offering their condolences.

“Oh no! Brea was the first animal we saw everytime we entered the mission,” read a post from Julia Jag. “I’m sad he’s gone and he will be missed. Have fun frolicking across the Rainbow Bridge!”

Another poster, using the handle Teaching Winslow, wrote: “When I would bring my students to visit [their] smiling faces would light up when they would see how kind and big he was, he will be missed for sure!!!”