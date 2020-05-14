Lady Rocket Foundation offering space education programs online

An effort to build a Space Center complex in northern Lompoc — a project described by Councilwoman Gilda Cordova as a potential “game-changer” for the city — moved a step closer Tuesday night to becoming a reality. The Lompoc City Council voted 5-0 to have the city enter into a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, with Pale Blue Dot Ventures to explore the potential sale of about 82 acres of city-owned property surrounding and including Ken Adam Park that Pale Blue Dot leaders intend to use for the development of a multi-faceted space-themed entertainment project.