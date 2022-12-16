The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on highways 101, 154, and the State Route 217 junction in the Goleta and Los Olivos areas for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning Friday, Dec. 16, Caltrans District 5 announced.
The locations affected will include the U.S. Hwy. 101 and State Route 217 junction; Highway 154 at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge; and Highway 217 near the entrance to Goleta Beach.
All phases of the roadwork is scheduled to be complete by February 2023.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down while driving through highway construction zones.
The contractor for this $388,000 project is JTS, Inc. of Arroyo Grande.
Traffic updates on state highway projects in Santa Barbara County are available by calling District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visiting dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects