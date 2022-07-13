It was the summer between junior high and high school and we were watching "The Mike Douglas Show" like we often did. The guests were Harry Lorayne and Jerry Lucas.

I knew Jerry Lucas from the book, "Young Olympic Champions," which was one of the books I purchased in Book Club in elementary school.

It told the story of 11 athletes who achieved Olympic success before their 21st birthday. As a 20 year old, Lucas was on the U.S. men’s basketball team that won the gold medal in Rome in 1960, the same year he won the NCAA national championship with the Ohio State University Buckeyes.

By time he went pro, Lucas was already a legend, and in 1980, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with "The Big O," Oscar Robertson, and Jerry West, each in their first year of eligibility.

In 1996, and again in 2021 — which marked the 50th and 75th respective anniversaries of the NBA — all three of them were named among the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

But on that day, Lucas was there not on account of his athletic accomplishments but to demonstrate techniques described in "The Memory Book," which he co-authored with Harry Lorayne, a sleight-of-hand magician who was regarded as the world’s foremost memory training specialist.

The pair showcased their prowess by remembering the names of everyone seated in several rows of the studio audience, who they’d been introduced to briefly on the way in, and also by having somebody open the New York City phone book to any page and have them pick out any name on that page. Lucas and Lorayne would name the next, or the preceding 50 names listed.

The very next day, my dad went out and bought the book, brought it home and urged me to read it. I did, and for a while I practiced and utilized the "association" techniques it taught to remember names and lists, but eventually, I either hit a wall or lacked the desire and interest to become that type of memory expert. (I say "that type" because my friends and loved ones will tell you that my memory of people and things that happened long ago is extraordinary.)

Recently, there have been occasions where I felt so conspicuous and uncomfortable in not remembering someone’s name. After repeated encounters with the same people whose names I couldn’t quite grab on to, I decided to pull out the old techniques and give them a try … and darned if they don’t work!

Now, every time I see that one woman in the store, I immediately begin to hear Janis Joplin belting out, "Cry Baby," and I go — oh, Janis, that’s her name!

… or the new neighbor; I don’t run into him often, but I wanted to remember his name. When I learned that it’s “Kyle,” I struggled the full length of my block while out walking to come up with an association. Then, I thought of the Bob Marley album, "Kaya," and the song of the same name with its chorus that goes, "Got to have Kaya now, got to have Kaya now," which I changed to "Got to have Kyle now." I sang it over and over, picturing him and his tall thin body and his long wavy hair, and now I’ve got it — locked in my memory.

Songs work well for me, and maybe for all of us, as an aid to memory. Maybe that’s why we entrust such important learning as our ABCs to a song.

But pictures work too — like the lotus flower or the big diamond sitting on top of shoulders in place of a head, to remember such names as Lois (rhymes with lotus) and Julie (Jewel-E).

None of these associations happened automatically. It took time and effort to come up with something. So, when I hear someone say, "I can’t remember names," I’m tempted to say either that’s because you’re not trying or because no one ever taught you how.

