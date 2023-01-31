Legendary singer-songwriter and actor Paul Anka is headed to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Saturday, Feb. 11. as part of his “Greatest Hits: His Way” tour.
Anka, whose career spans eight decades, will perform in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m.
Originally from Ontario, Canada, Anka started his career in 1956 at just 15 years old with the release of his first single “Blau-Wile Deveest Fontaine” with Modern Records.
A year later, according to reports, Anka found success with “Diana,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Best Sellers In Stores chart and became one of the best-selling singles ever by a Canadian artist.
Anka the next year found success again with four Top 20 songs that included “It’s Time to Cry” and “(All of a Sudden) My Heart Sings." And in 1959, his hit song “Lonely Boy,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, followed by the release of his single “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
He also penned the theme song for “The Tonight Show,” hosted by Johnny Carson, as well as classic hits for other artists, including the lyrics for the Frank Sinatra hit “My Way” (1969) and Tom Jones’s “She’s a Lady” (1971).
In 1974, Anka released his No. 1 hit “(You’re) Having My Baby” with new label United Artists, giving him exposure to a new generation and audience.
Anka over the next decade released several more Top 40 hits, including “One Man Woman/One Woman Man,” “I Don’t Like to Sleep Alone” and “Times of Your Life.”
He then made a comeback in the 1990s with the release of his album, “A Body of Work,” which featured performers Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion, Kenny G., Patti LaBelle and Skyler Jett.
In 2009, Anka was featured in Michael Jackson’s posthumous No. 1 hit, “This Is It,” which he co-wrote with the late artist.
Tickets to the show are $79, $89, $99, $114 and $139 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.