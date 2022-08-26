Skimming through my daily news feed, I came to the section that lists “famous people born on this day.” There were kings, political leaders, authors, philosophers, Supreme Court justices, inventors, actors, athletes, game show hosts … and there was Leonard Bernstein, who was referred to as “conductor/composer/pianist/egotist.”

What a strange epitaph, I thought, especially since none of the others had a personal commentary or negative judgment attached to them, not even four-time presidential-candidate George Wallace who could justifiably have been called a racist.

I looked up the word "egotist" to make sure I knew what it meant and found, “a selfish person; one who is excessively conceited, self-absorbed or boastful.”

I wondered, why, of all the selfish people in the world would the compilers of the list single out Bernstein for such a slur?

(I suppose that’s how I felt about the self-centered touchdown dances that plagued pro football through the ‘90s and early 2000s, including by some great Hall of Fame players.)

Other Bernstein detractors say that the charge of egotism results from his voracious appetite for booze, drugs and sex, which seemingly had a greater pull on him than did the well-being of his wife and kids.

Still, others think the evidence can be found in how highly he thought and spoke of himself — as a composer deserving of being regarded in the same company as Schubert, Brahms, Stravinsky, Prokofieff and his friend Aaron Copland.

The ones who objected loathed him for “wasting” his time and talent on pop music (similar to how the audience and performers at Newport freaked out when Dylan went electric).

Then it occurred to me, maybe it wasn’t a personal slur at all but, rather, a way of bringing to our attention that Bernstein won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, thus, an EGOT-ist.

Thing is, though, he never won an Oscar, not even for "West Side Story." The film did win the Oscar for Best Musical Score — and in 10 other categories, including Best Picture — but Bernstein didn’t score it, despite composing the music, leaving him with 16 Grammys, seven Emmys, two Tonys and Kennedy Center Honors, but no Oscar.

So that brings us back to his ego.

In popular everyday language, the word "ego" is most often used to indicate either an overblown sense of one’s abilities, accomplishments and importance, or to suggest that a person is driven by a need for praise, acknowledgment and approval.

In psychoanalytic theory, ego is the mediator between our impulses and our aspirations, our pleasure and our morality, our Dr. Jekyll and our Mr. Hyde. It is the part of our personality we think of as us, the me, or the I that people see and talk to — the one who forms judgments, makes plans, organizes activities and experiences conflicts. And as such, my "I" is separate from your I and also from the whole rest of the world. This is consistent with philosophical definitions that describe ego as the “I-maker.”

Some argue that without the sense of a separate self, there would be no great works of art or engineering; others maintain that the greatest achievements are devoid of self-consciousness.

Buddhists point to the ego, or the sense of a separate self, as the cause of our suffering. As it is embedded in our language and culture and the ways in which we’re taught to think about the world, it is something with which we all struggle. In that sense, we’re all egotists to some extent.

If we’re lucky, though, or if the “work” we have put in is fruitful, then on occasion we get to experience the feeling of oneness, a true sense of connectedness, interdependence, synchronicity … a heart bursting with joy and bliss — maybe even to the extent that Bernstein’s heart and body leapt while conducting the symphony orchestra through a performance of a transcendent work of art.